Aussie Cossack hijacks freedom protest to support Russia’s Ukraine invasion mates hold Putin photos

A notorious Russian nationalist living in Australia used an anti-vaccination rally a day after he was released from prison to show his support for Vladimir Putin.

Russian music blared as Simeon Boikov, who calls himself the Aussie Kozak and is on parole, took the stage at Martin Place in Sydney’s CBD on Saturday, making him smile in appreciation.

Boikov was jailed in June for violating court orders for naming an alleged pedophile at an anti-vaxxer rally.

In a video taken when he was released on parole Friday, he said, “I’m not going to stop, I’m going to double.”

He didn’t say what he intended to “double down,” but Boikov, 32, probably meant his support of Russia, Putin, the invasion of Ukraine and anti-vax stances.

Boikov, dressed in tight red and black shorts and a tight black T-shirt, acknowledged Putin’s photos worn during the protest in support of him and Russia.

He then delivered a rambunctious 15-minute speech with koalas, Indigenous Australians, Harry Potter, good and bad prison guards, King Charles and politicians.

‘This country has a beautiful flora and fauna, many interesting endemic species, protected species. Platypus, koalas,’ said Boikov.

“But there is one species in this country that is most protected of all. That species is so protected that we can’t even name them.’

He was referring to the 10-month prison term – of which he was serving less than three months – he received for calling an alleged pedophile.

Boikov then said that when he was in prison, ‘We watched Harry Potter every Sunday night. There was nothing on TV’.

The crowd of about 100 protesters seemed stunned by his television viewing habits, so he got them back on track by thanking his Russian wife ‘Mrs Cossack’ for showing ‘mercy in the face of tyranny’.

Showing how tough his short time in prison was, Boikov said he was kept in the same wings as Hamzy and Alameddine crime gang members

“I was transported in a bulletproof land cruiser, with my arms chained, in an orange jumpsuit, like Guantanamo Bay, and my legs were chained. It was actually outrageous,” he said.

Boikov then finally got into the reason why the small crowd had gathered in the first place.

“There were a lot of guys in prison because of the (Covid-19) mandates, because of the restrictions, because of the failure of government policies.”

He was also eager to share that he picked up a social conscience while incarcerated.

“I want to congratulate all the native brothers in (prison). It is a mockery that the prison population is about 35 percent of the indigenous population, where they make up two percent plus minus of the population of Australia,” Boikov said.

He then reprimanded Prime Minister Anthony Albanese for an alleged lack of concern for Aboriginal people.

Boikov said the prison is “a revolving door” and that King Charles III should pardon people now that he is the head of state of Australia.

The mention of the new king is greeted with a mix of cheers and booing.

“We all love Diana, God bless her soul,” he replied, referring to King Charles’ first wife, who died in a car accident in Paris in 1997.

“But King Charles, if you want to do good, ask pardon. There are guys out there for things like naming protected species,’ Boikov said.

“Start your new rule with a pardon for the boys in jail. The real criminals are not in prisons, the real criminals are in Parliament House,” he said, cheering.

“These are the prisoners who are guilty of the crimes of genocide, guilty of the crimes of murder” and guilty of going outside a three-mile zone during the lockdown.

The crowd responded by chanting “hang them all” and Boikov encouraged them to say it louder because he couldn’t hear them.

An anti-vaxxer with a loudspeaker then interrupted to address Boikov and the crowd.

“Aussie Cossak, did you know that a judge of the Australian Supreme Court has said that the Australian government has no legal basis whatsoever,” he said.

“And it says officially that they are all criminals and they must all serve justice for the crimes they have committed against the people,” he added, without any factual basis.

“That’s it, and Nuremberg Two is coming,” Boikov replied, referring to the Nazi trial after the end of World War II.

He then quoted former Sex Pistols lead singer Johnny Rotten, aka John Lydon.

“John Lydon said so. The people who now enforce tyranny, the people who are now ruining Australian values ​​and taking away freedoms, special prisons should be built for them,” he said.

There is no record of John Lydon ever commenting on Australian values.

Boikov claimed he received more than 5,000 letters and postcards while in prison, which he said was “very humiliating, much appreciated.”

He then teased the crowd that he would call a guard who was mean to him, but then he thought he better not do that because the last time he mentioned anyone on stage he was in jail.

“It’s actually funny, but there are a lot of prison guards who support me very quietly, very secretly,” he said.

But he said prison authorities accused him of radicalizing other inmates.

‘Radicalize with what? It’s not like I’m a Russian spy or anything,’ Boikov said.

He then gave another “shoutout” to his fellow convicted criminals, saying there were “a lot of good guys” in prison.

Boikov then referred to NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard and Transport Secretary David Elliot as very bad rulers, calling Mr Elliott a ‘caterpillar’.

“Remember the very first protest we had, when we marched and (Mr. Elliott) said it was a bunch of right-wing extremists, crookheads, grubs,” he said.

“How dare he call these mommies and daddies and these good, hard-working family people, these Australians, those defamatory terms.”

