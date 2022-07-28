Aussie Commonwealth Games javelin gold medal hope Kelsey-Lee Barber tests POSITIVE days before event

Two-time world javelin champion Kelsey-Lee Barber tested positive for COVID-19 just days before she was due to participate in the Commonwealth Games.

An Athletics Australia (AA) spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday that Barber had tested positive for the transition from the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon to the Games training camp in the southeastern English city of Tonbridge.

But given she is asymptomatic, hopes are high that the 30-year-old will still be able to compete in Birmingham.

Barber has won bronze and silver in the javelin throw in the past two editions of the Commonwealth Games.

Barber beams as she holds on to her gold medal at the World Athletics Championships. She is one of a number of Aussie Commonwealth Games team members dealing with Covid

The women’s javelin final in Birmingham is on August 7.

Australian team chief Petria Thomas hopes all 429 members of the team will be able to compete in Birmingham, despite some of them dealing with COVID complications.

The threat of COVID has prompted some Australians to avoid Thursday night’s opening ceremony before the competition starts the following day.

“COVID has unfortunately been an ongoing challenge,” Thomas told AAP on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old will try to improve on her two previous Commonwealth Games results, a silver and a bronze

“We’re dealing with several cases as they happen, so our COVID team has done a mountain of work to make sure people can get to the Games and our athletes can get to the start.”

Between 150 and 200 athletes from the 430-strong Australian team were set to march at the opening ceremony on Thursday night.

Australia’s women’s T20 cricketers are among those who choose to miss the ceremony to minimize COVID risk.

Star batter and wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy described the team’s decision as ‘a little disappointing’ but understandable ahead of their campaign that kicks off Friday.

“We’ve taken a pretty cautious approach, knowing that if one drops out, there may be more falling into the team,” Healy told reporters on Wednesday.

The Australian team has split into five locations in Birmingham, in part to reduce COVID risk.

Organizers had planned a single athletes’ village, but construction was delayed due to COVID-related delivery issues.

Barber – seen on her winning attempt in Oregon – became the first woman to defend the javelin throwing world title last week

She is asymptomatic, but will not attend the opening ceremony of the Games on Friday morning, Australian time – and the Australian women’s T20 cricket team will miss it too

The Australians are not allowed to support their teammates at other events due to the threat of COVID and have been instructed to wear face masks when not in their rooms or playing sports.

Strict hygiene protocols are also in place, with Thomas confident that Australia has done everything in its power to prevent a possible COVID outbreak.

“We are probably doing more here than possibly any other country to try to keep our team members infection-free,” she said.

“We have a great COVID response team working around the clock to try and manage the cases that have surfaced.

“Certainly, our testing protocols have been really helpful in capturing people who tested positive seven to 10 days before arrival.

“And that really helped us manage those people and make sure they can get here. In some cases they can be delayed, but that also minimizes the risk for the rest of the team.”