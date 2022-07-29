Aussie Commonwealth Games gold medallists won’t get a single CENT for winning

Australia’s gold medalists at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham will not receive a cent in prize money – unlike other competing nations who pay their champions a whopping $36,000.

A Commonwealth Games Australia (CGA) spokesperson confirmed that there is no medal scheme for Australian athletes who finish first in individual or team events over the next two weeks.

It is in stark contrast to the Olympics, where Australian athletes are awarded $20,000 for a gold medal, $15,000 for silver and $10,000 for bronze.

CGA chooses to spend their resources on investing in sports rather than financially rewarding athletes.

“Our (CGA) funds – not government funds – provide significant investment in affiliate sports and individuals through those sports, as an investment focused on best performance,” a spokesperson said.

Australia’s gold medalists at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham will not receive a dime in prize money – including Tokyo Olympics star Emma McKeon (pictured, with friend Cody Simpson)

It stands in stark contrast to Indian hockey star Harmanpreet Singh, who could take home up to $36,000 if his country wins gold at the Commonwealth Games in the UK.

The organization has invested $56 million in its performance-based program dating back to 1996, according to News Corp.

Rival Commonwealth countries have a different focus, rewarding athletes’ bank balances as they grace the podium.

India’s gold medalists will be encouraged by the fact that they are ready to take home the equivalent of $36,000, along with the equivalent of $18,000 for silver and $13,500 for bronze.

Oddly enough, Singaporean athletes snort $737 for winning gold – but they have to invest 50 percent of their profits in their sport.

Elsewhere, Samoa’s gold medal stars will take home $20,000, while Scotland’s winners will receive just over $17,000.

In South Africa, gold medalists earn just under $5,000.

Jamaica, Canada and England are on a par with Australia, only financially rewarding Olympic medalists.

While many Australian sports fans may feel that the athletes should be financially rewarded during the Commonwealth Games, it would prove to be a very expensive exercise.

In the group alone, Australia would win 80 medals in Birmingham.

In 21 sports, there are 430 athletes in Australia chasing gold medals through August 8.