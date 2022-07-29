Aussie Commonwealth Games athletes are warned to stock up on condoms to avoid MONKEYPOX outbreak

Athletes at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games are being urged to fill condoms to halt the progress of the world’s newest medical maze – monkey pox.

British health officials have taken the unprecedented step of telling athletes and spectators at the Games to make sure they use the contraceptives to prevent the spread of the disease, which can cause dangerous infections.

There were 2,260 confirmed cases in the UK as of July 25, and officials fear an outbreak of intimacy at the Games could also lead to further spread of the virus.

Team Australia athletes take part in the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony at Alexander Stadium

“With a party atmosphere and many people visiting the region, it is very important to practice safe sex, to prevent the possible spread of sexually transmitted diseases. So don’t forget to use condoms, and if you’ve had unprotected sex get yourself tested for STIs,” said Caryn Cox, UKHSA West Midlands health protection consultant.

“Although monkeypox is not an STI, it can be transmitted through close physical contact, so watch for any symptoms and contact a sexual health clinic if you suspect you have it or a sexually transmitted infection.”

If this warning isn’t enough, athletes will certainly have no excuses with 100,000 condoms being issued in athletes’ villages and medical facilities.

The prophylactics are provided by Reckitt – the maker of Durex and Dettol products – which is an official partner of the Birmingham Games.

“We are delighted to bring two of Reckitt’s iconic brands, Dettol and Durex, to support Birmingham 2022,” said Nick Sedgwick, regional director of Reckitt’s health operations in the UK and Ireland.

“As a British company with strong Commonwealth roots, we are more than proud to support the athletes and spectators at this year’s Games with confidence, pride and strength to make it an event to remember.”

It comes after no condoms were issued at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics in an effort to prevent the spread of Covid. Athletes were also given cardboard “anti-sex” beds to discourage intimate activities after hours.

Condoms are not the only safety measure recommended by UKHSA, with heat waves making conditions unpleasant and potentially unsafe for athletes and spectators.

Plenty of water, shade and sunscreen are also recommended.

The Met Office predicts a sweltering couple of weeks during the Games, so we should all put on sunscreen, wear a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses, find shade during the hottest times of the day (11am to 3pm) and stay hydrated,” Kox said.

Monkeypox outbreak (sufferer, photo) has been declared an ‘incident of national concern’ in Australia

“Because so many people gather to watch the Games and enjoy the festive events that take place across the region, there is a greater risk of spreading infection, whether it be a stomach flu that can spread from bad weather.” hand hygiene or infections, including COVID-19.

‘In both cases it is best to stay at home if you are sick. It is also advisable that you are up to date with your routine vaccinations, such as MMR, MenACWY and COVID-19 before interacting with many people.