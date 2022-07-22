Aussie calls out ‘privileged’ driver for parking mistake

The driver then parked on the curb while picking up the dry cleaner

Local says she saw the driver drive down the road before coming to a screeching halt on top of a sidewalk

A musician has unleashed a Porsche driver’s parking gaffe in Sydney’s exclusive suburb of Mosman.

Wendy Paige, claimed she saw the driver drive down the road before coming to a screeching halt on top of a sidewalk.

The Porsche was left in the middle of a “No Parking” zone, parked on the sidewalk as the owner ducked in to pick up her dry cleaner, she wrote on the Facebook page Mosman Living.

“Call this person,” Ms. Paige wrote in a local group.

“I saw her blatantly stop at speed without any concern for the fact that it was clearly a parking ban. It was actually marked a clear way. But her dry cleaning collection was more important,’

‘Ah the privileged who feel fully entitled to do whatever the f**** they want. Nice parking lot by the way, and I hope you don’t have kids because you set a bad example of respect for others,” she said.

Pictured: The luxury Porsche 911 zipped into a ‘no parking’ zone, causing a stir among Northern Sydney locals

Mosman (Photo: Mosman Bay) faces parking issues as the area struggles since the beginning of the year with shrinking space and increased parking costs

The silver Porsche 911 caused a stir among the locals who also saw the photo.

‘Totally selfish attitude. Of course the rules shouldn’t apply to those who think this is okay…? Of course selfish people don’t care,” one person wrote in the comments.

Many said the “privileged” practice was widespread in the glamorous suburb.

‘We used to live in one of the apartments above. That’s one of probably more than twenty people zipping in and out of that place every day.’

“Completely unacceptable to do this, I agree, but hey, I live near a school and I see 10 or more mums and dads parking dangerously every day without regard for others to pick up their kids.” to fetch.’

Some admitted that they drove to that place on the street themselves to go to the dry cleaners,

“Sorry, I’m standing up for this person here. Let’s be honest; nobody is perfect; I know this place because I’ve also used it to jump in and get my dry cleaning,” wrote another local Mosman.