Aussie bra ad leaves women in STITCHES after posting about a raunchy pink lingerie set

Thousands of women are having fun with a new one Bras N Things ‘sexy’ lingerie sets that leave little to the imagination.

The Hollywood Glam two-piece from Bras N Things features a cupless bra ($59.99) and crotchless briefs ($29.99) that reveal nearly every inch of the body, including nipples, genitalia and buttocks.

The provocative design, which comes in sizes 8 to 16 and is described as a ‘bestseller’ on the brand’s website, has been deemed ‘outrageously unsuitable for all but athletes and supermodels’.

“We remembered how much you loved the Hollywood Ham — ahem … We mean Hollywood Glam. So this year, we’ve brought it back in all its strapless, cupless, diamonte frosted glory,” the brand wrote in a new campaign. post.

The Bras N Things ‘ham’ comment refers to the product’s original release, which was criticized for making ordinary women look like ‘Christmas ham’.

A photo of the set sent women everywhere into a frenzy, with many joining in on the fun, joking that at least the new hot pink color would “help hide their claps.”

‘At least this color will help when my flaps get wrapped around the little straps!’, one woman wrote. ‘The pink one might blend in a bit!’

‘I’ll probably learn to fold a sheet before I learn to fold my flaps into this piece.’

While others cited the color as being a massive deterrent when considering buying.

“Put my pubic area in that and you’d have something like a kamikaze tarantula caught in the line of a pink parachute!” said another. “It would read disaster all the way around.”

Others looked on the bright side, citing the many ‘practical’ features the design possessed.

“This is super handy for breastfeeding and quick little breaks,” wrote one mom.

‘Not only breastfeeding, but also birth-friendly!’ revealed another. ‘Right into the hospital bag.’

Some couldn’t get over the metal rings that circled the wearer’s nipples.

“God forbid I get struck by lightning while wearing this and my nipples go from sunny side up to over easy,” one woman joked. ‘Maybe get a whiff of my bacon bits too!’

Another said: ‘I only buy it to wear on international flights. The customs officers will be scarred for life when they finally discover what sets off the metal detectors.’