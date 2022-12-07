Aussie boxing world champ Ebanie Bridges accused of deserting her country Shannon O’Connell

<!–

Shannon O’Connell has accused world boxing champion Ebanie Bridges of leaving her country because she chose to defend her title in the UK ahead of the Aussie pair’s highly anticipated fight in the UK on Sunday.

Bridges and O’Connell will clash in the biggest fight in Australian women’s boxing history as the co-main event for Josh Warrington’s IBF featherweight title fight against Luis Alberto Lopez.

Queensland’s O’Connell believes Bridges – who lives and fights from the UK – has turned his back on Australia.

“Just the sheer disrespect she has had for Australian boxing. I was told she said if we won the bid she would rather leave than fight in Australia again,” said O’Connell. Fox Sports.

“To me, most Aussies who leave Australia want to come back and defend their titles or fight in front of their home fans, especially when they think they are as global and as big as they are.

So why wouldn’t she want to fight in front of her home crowd if she’s an Aussie?

O’Connell is furious that the title fight between her and Bridges (pictured) is not taking place in Australia

“I’m not judging her at all for moving and improving her career, but she got the chance to fight in Australia.

“The money would have been the same for her as it is here because they (Matchroom Boxing) won the scholarship and (promoter) Eddie Hearn could have put it in Australia.

“She really disrespected the country.”

No love was lost between the pair leading up to the fight, with O’Connell calling Bridges a “skanky stripper” for her lingerie-clad weigh-ins and sassy public persona.

O’Connell has branded Bridges (pictured at a weigh-in) as a ‘skanky stripper’

Bridges returned fire by saying that O’Connell should thank her for “the highest payday of her life” – which is due in part to the large social media presence Bridges has created while living in the UK.

The reigning champ has also received support from adult film star Kendra Lust, who took to Twitter Thursday morning to defend the ‘Blonde Bomber’.

Lust accused O’Connell of “body shaming” Bridges by calling her fat in a Tweet that has since been deleted.

Bridges has also received support from adult film star Kendra Lust (pictured), who took to Twitter Thursday morning to defend the ‘Blonde Bomber’

“… you tweeted that she was fat in a post when she was running, body-shaming, you called her skanky.

Bridges says O’Connell started the fight between them, but she’s ready to finish it in the ring on Sunday.

“She’s going to find out what this crafty little stripper can do and how seriously I take the sport,” Bridges told Daily Mail Australia.

“She’ll get a shock.”