Aussie boxing mourns as legendary world champ Johnny Famechon dies years after horror car accident

The death of former world featherweight champion Johnny Famechon, aged 77, has rocked Australian boxing for more than 30 years after he bravely fought back after a shocking accident that left him in a coma.

Best remembered for winning the title against Jose Legra in a thrilling 15 round match in London in 1969 — and later that year beating the famed Japanese pug Fighting Harada — Famechon passed away in Melbourne, it was announced Thursday.

Famed for his silky smooth gauntlet skills, he proved he was also immensely strong outside the ring when he fought back after being hit by a car in 1991 near Sydney’s Warwick Farm racetrack.

The impact left him in a coma for 10 days, and when he regained consciousness he suffered a brain injury and a stroke — but fought back to lead what he described as “a great life.”

His fellow Australian World Champion Jeff Fenech was gutted after hearing the news.

“He always sent me a Christmas card and every time I saw him we laughed and joked,” he told the radio 2GB.

‘He was such a beautiful man. On top of his legendary boxing record as a human, he was second to none.