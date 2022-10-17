Aussie boxing legend Johnny Lewis hails Ella Boot after tough win over Zoe Putorak with broken hand

<!–

Legendary Australian boxing trainer Johnny Lewis has trained some of the best and strongest fighters the country has ever produced – and now you can add the name Ella Boot to that list.

Sutherland Shire boxer Boot won the vacant Australian welterweight title at the Newcastle Entertainment Center earlier this month, beating Canberra’s Muay Thai World Games champion Zoe Putorak via unanimous decision.

Ella Boot, trained by Johnny Lewis, competes in her fight against Zoe Putorak at Newcastle Entertainment Center and claims an extraordinary victory with a badly broken hand

But it was how she did it that will forever etch her name into Australian boxing folklore.

And she did it after breaking her hand in the third of eight rounds with a completely displaced metacarpal fracture. It was an injury so severe it shocked NRL physio Brien Seeney.

About Johnny Lewis Lewis gives Boot some advice during her professional fight in Newcastle In 1989 Lewis was inducted into the Sport Australia Hall of Fame. Among his awards and inductions are the Order of Australia Medal (OAM) for his services to boxing as a trainer and coach, the Australian Rugby League Hall of Fame in 2017 and the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2006. As a 17-year-old boxing coach, Lewis coached Jeff Fenech to the Australian Super Flyweight title, the South Pacific Bantamweight title, the Australian Featherweight title, and the WBC Super Bantamweight title. As a result of this success, Lewis became the first Australian boxing trainer to coach a boxer to three official world championships. Also in 1988, he coached Jeff Harding to the WBC Light Heavyweight title, making him the first Australian boxing coach to coach two world champions. He has also trained six world champions, most notably Jeff Fenech, Jeff Harding, Gairy St. Clair and Kostya Tszyu, along with Olympic bronze medalist Harry Garside. Lewis served as the Australian rugby league coach for the 1989 New Zealand tour and as a boxing coach at the 1990 Commonwealth Games in Auckland.

“It’s phenomenal to keep fighting with a fracture to the bone.

“Besides the pain that would go through the roof, the function of her hand would have been extremely limited.”

Due to the serious nature of the injury, surgeons had to insert a metal plate and screws to stabilize the hand. With a title belt on the line, Ella didn’t even consider quitting halfway through the fight, despite the excruciating pain.

“I told Johnny at the end of the third round,” she said. ‘Johnny said ‘Honey, you just have to keep hitting. You will get through it.’

“We had no idea at the time how bad the break was. It was terrible pain, especially afterwards when I cooled down and was in the hospital.’

Due to the injury, Boot will have to wait until January before she can start boxing again.

But even that doesn’t keep her out of the gym.

“I’m already at the gym doing some strength and conditioning,” she said.

Lewis, who has led the likes of Jeff Fenech, Jeff Harding, Gairy St. Clair and Kostya Tszyu to world titles, was highly commended for the mental determination it took to fight through the pain.

“She’s extremely tough,” said Lewis, “and also brave and very capable.

“The best fighters have that pain tolerance.

“I couldn’t be more proud of Ella – she’s a beautiful person who deserves every bit of success that comes her way.”

The fight was also well received by the punters, under the bright lights of a main event and on a card featuring both male and female boxers.

“Great talent Ella Boot better than most male boxers,” said one fan.

“Well done, your talent seems to be on display for all to see,” said another.

“Ella boat excellent, top fight from both ladies,” added another.

‘Nice work Ella, nice right hand over the top. Great to see you doing so well,” a family friend replied to her proud father Jeff Boot.

‘Beautiful result Ella. What a satisfaction after all your hard work,” wrote another.

It was Boot’s third professional fight after playing karate for nine years, becoming a 2nd Dan black belt and winning a gold medal at the Commonwealth Youth Games.