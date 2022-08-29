Aussie boxing glamour girl Ebanie Bridges opens up on wild pub brawl: ‘There was blood everywhere’

<!–

Australian boxer Ebanie Bridges has revealed she made another woman bleed heavily after the pair clashed in a brutal brawl in a pub.

The 35-year-old IBF world bantamweight champion made the surprising admission that she beat the woman “with all her might” and used her finger as a “fishhook” to leave her with an apparently serious facial injury.

Bridges, who now lives in the UK, declined to give too many details about the incident for legal reasons.

Ebanie Bridges told of an argument in a pub where she hooked a woman in an Aussie pub as a ‘fishhook’. Bridges has in the past criticized critics who believe she is all glamour, not talent

Bridges (right) is pictured winning her world title against Maria Cecilia Roman in March

“I did have a bar fight where I was with my friends. These big Islander girls. Group of five of them. I’m like, “Can you move up a bit? You keep knocking me when you talk,” she told IFL TV’s Raw: The Fight Within podcast.

“They said, ‘Oh? We keep beating you?’ And started fucking me.

‘I’m not a problem starter, it takes a lot. My friend is being liquidated. They just kept going and my girlfriend said she was behind me so I took off my watch, done.

“I went in this girl’s face with all my might.

“I don’t even know what happened, I was sitting and it felt like they hit my head with a hammer.

Bridges says she was covered in blood and bite marks when she left the pub after the fight

‘I couldn’t do anything because I had an arm in front of my face and I’m sitting. I felt her mouth, so I put my fingers in her mouth, and I ripped her whole mouth open with a big fishhook.

“There was blood everywhere, it was crazy. I got up and had teeth marks on me and everything and we ran out of the club.

“It was crazy, I remember going to the restaurant with my hair all loose, blood all over my hands and bite marks all over me.

“I remember cleaning myself up and my friend saying ‘where are you? What have you done with that girl?’

‘Her boyfriend comes down and says ‘what have you done with her?’ She sat there with blood spurting from her mouth, because I must have ripped her inner gums open.

Bridges, also known as the Blonde Bomber, hails from Toongabbie in western Sydney. She is trained in karate, kickboxing and muay thai. She is now based in the UK.

‘That was fun. I mean, there’s more, I pushed a girl, I elbowed a girl, but mind you, they all started with me.’

Bridges, known as ‘The Blonde Bomber’, has been making huge waves in the UK since moving there – winning a huge fan base with her disarming sense of humour, no-nonsense boxing style and weigh lingerie outfits.

The former math teacher captured the IBF world bantamweight title in just her ninth professional fight. She aims to be the undisputed champion of its division by 2024.

Bridges’ next opponent has been confirmed as 39-year-old Aussie veteran ‘Shotgun’ Shannon O’Connell, with a deadline of September 26 this year for the match.

The animosity between Bridges and O’Connell is well known in boxing circles and the two have exchanged insults on social media in recent months, making for a spirited match when the two Aussies meet.