Aussie boxer who stunned crowd with X-rated celebration reveals it is making her a fortune

Prior to her X-rated celebration at a boxing match in Bangkok, Australian boxer Tai Emery was a relative unknown in her home country – but her feisty display has made her so popular now that she could make a fortune

Emery’s star is on the rise after her bare-chested party as she took a knockout victory over Rung-Arun Khunchai at the BKFC Thailand 3 tournament in Bangkok on Saturday.

Thirsty Australian and global supporters have flocked to the bareknuckle brawler’s OnlyFans page to see more, with her account rising from ‘maybe 40 [subscribers] up to maybe 2500’.

OnlyFans is a subscription-based platform where users can share adult and other exclusive content for a fee. Emery charges $10 a month per subscription, meaning she’s on track to collect $25,000 a month — a whopping $300,000 a year.

Emery shocked the crowd with her bare-breasted celebration at BKFC Thailand 3 last Saturday — and made her bank balance healthier in the process

Prior to its massive popularity, Emery was making about $400 a week on the platform, which helped fund her sports dream.

‘That’s where I learned to kick and punch. I used my OnlyFans money to save and ended up living a little differently than a ladle and a bucket of water,” she said.

To fuel her newfound popularity, Emery has teased that she will soon be scheduling content with a “competitor” to share on the platform.

The Aussie fighter, formerly a footballer, said the half-naked party was “liberating” and described the moment as an “addictive wave of positivity.”

“Honestly, my personality is kind of crazy, wild and free, and I think there’s usually nothing more liberating than being outside and saying, ‘ah, get your ass out,'” Emery said.

Emery’s popularity has skyrocketed and she will be pocketing about $300ka a year because of this

“I literally knocked this girl out, walking away like it was still in slow motion. Why not do that?

“I am fully able to remain myself and I will.”

However, the moment was not entirely impulsive. Emery admitted she asked a few subtle questions beforehand to make sure she wouldn’t get fired — or get in trouble with the law.

Now that the moment is on the couch and she has become an internet sensation for it, Emery said onlookers can expect to see the party again.

‘Secure. I’m trying to get to the point that maybe there will be a reflection of a sea of ​​t***ies just looking back at me and this army of gun salutes from men to women,” she said.