Aussie boxer Ebanie Bridges fires back at UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov over ring girls comments

Ebanie Bridges has launched a staunch defense of ring girls amid questions about their role in martial arts, telling detractors: “Don’t judge me for me”.

UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov sparked controversy last year when he called ring girls ‘the most useless people in martial arts’, sparking backlash from the likes of Conor McGregor and Arianny Celeste.

He said: ‘What is their function? I think they are the most useless people in martial arts. Which function? How? What are they doing? Please tell me.’

Still, IBF bantamweight world champion Bridges, a former ring girl before her meteoric rise in boxing, has told the Dagestani by no means to remove herself from the debate.

‘Why are people who aren’t us trying to take our jobs away?’ she further told football legends Alan Brazil and Ray Parlour Pub Talk.

‘We love it, I loved being a ring girl. I don’t think it’s useless. I loved being part of the entertainment, getting paid to watch those matches.

‘You’ve got people saying it’s sexist, it’s objectifying… maybe I want to be objectified. Maybe I want to make money… don’t make up my mind. You can’t have boxing without the ring girls’.

Of her own experience as a ring girl, Bridges added: ‘I love martial arts, I grew up with it, so for me to be at fights… I loved it. I got paid crazy money, probably more than some of the fighters, to sit ringside.

‘I would walk around in a G-string – they don’t do G-strings these days, but back in my heyday, that’s how we used to do it.’

The Blonde Bomber has built up a cult following since moving to the UK as a Matchroom Boxing athlete, and her skimpy road attire catches the eye.

As a result, Bridges says she’s often inundated with bizarre requests from fans, and admits it can get “heavy” at times.

“I get love letters, all kinds of things,” she said. ‘I get asked for bath water, toenail clipping, sweat.’

She has also proven adept at trashing online trolls on social media and believes abuse directed at her stems from ‘jealousy’.

“I ignore it,” she added. ‘Anyone who’s successful, they’re going to get the jealousy, the hate, people are going to try to pull you down. It’s just normal.

‘Those people talking s*** – they don’t know me, so why should I sit there and get emotional and bothered by someone who’s never met me. I am very confident in myself.

‘I’ve been through hell and back in my life and I’m very sure I love who I am.’