Aussie boxer Ebanie Bridges accused of dating former world champion while he’s still with his WIFE

Australian boxer Ebanie Bridges has been rumored to be dating English former world welterweight champion Kell Brook, as it is alleged that he is still with his wife Lindsey Myers.

Bridges, 35, saw the Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua heavyweight clash with Brook, 36, over the weekend and shared several photos of the pair together on Twitter.

The “Blonde Bomber” said the leather pants and revealing low-cut top she wore for the evening were chosen by Brook.

Brook and Bridges saw heavyweight Usyk vs Joshua come together this weekend. Bridges shared several photos of the couple together on social media before the fight (pictured), fueling rumors that the couple was dating.

Bridges joked about having children with Brook (pictured together last weekend) and says he picked out the revealing clothes she wore

“On to @BoxparkCroydon to watch #UsykJoshua2 with the @SpecialKBrook special,” Bridges tweeted, adding a blushing heart emoji.

In a separate tweet, Bridges posed for a photo with Brook, saying, “Imagine the kids,” using the hashtag “Just say it.”

A fan on social media asked Bridges if Brook is her “new boo,” and the Aussie replied with the wide-eyed emoji.

Another user claimed Bridges gets involved with married men, to which the Aussie shot back: “Mate you don’t know he broke up with her over a year ago.

‘Stop pretending you know people’s personal lives, haha, move on, brother. Go hate somewhere else.’

Bridges has been criticized for wearing skimpy clothes when weighing boxing

Bridges is on track to win her IBF world bantamweight title against Maria Cecilia Roman in March this year

When one person tweeted “Don’t tell Lyndsey,” Bridges replied, “I’m sure she’ll be fine.”

Brook has three daughters with Myers, but not much else is known about their relationship.

He has not commented on the photos of him with Bridges and fan claims that he is cheating on her, but he has retweeted her photo of them together while they were watching the Usyk match.

Bridges has been making waves in the UK after moving from Australia to team up with Matchroom Boxing chief Eddie Hearn, winning a huge fan base with her sense of humour, non-nonsense boxing style and skinny outfits at weigh-ins.

While some trolls have criticized her choice of clothing over the years, the IBF bantamweight champion is more than capable of defending herself — and has taken to Twitter to shout out fans who claim she gets “naked” at weigh-ins.

The Australian champion is known for her sassy sense of humor, no-nonsense boxing style and sassy outfits.

“I can’t believe people are still complaining and trying to slander me by talking about my looks and apparently I’m getting ‘naked’ guys, that’s how Shanny 2020 is moving with the times. My boxing has done the talking, I’m the IBF World Champion and I didn’t do it naked,” she wrote.

A stunned Bridges also pointed out that it’s acceptable for men to take off their tops during weigh-ins, but the same standard doesn’t apply to women.

“Ninety-nine percent of boxers take off their clothes to weigh in, men and women, not sure why people still have such a problem when I do,” she wrote.

Bridges’ next opponent has been confirmed as 39-year-old Aussie veteran Shannon O’Connell, with a deadline of September 26 this year for the match.