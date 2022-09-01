Aussie bouncer knocks out an American Marine in Darwin

<!–

A US Marine was knocked out by an Australian bouncer after the American claimed ‘I could kill you, I’m a trained killer,’ a court has heard.

Dramatic CCTV footage of the confrontation was played before the Darwin Supreme Court showing security guard Hayden Robert Bruce Summers and marine Glen Thomason outside the Monsoons nightclub in Darwin in the early hours of April 11, 2021.

The footage shows Mr Thomason appearing to be yelling at the guard.

He then moves his arms over the bouncer’s face and two seconds later Mr. Summers punches Mr. Thomason in the face causing him to fall backwards and his head to the floor.

While unconscious, the doorman rolled the Marine onto his side and into the emergency room.

Mr. Summers has pleaded not guilty to wrongfully inflicting serious harm on Mr. Thomason in self-defense.

In his closing statement, Crown Prosecutor Ian Rowbottom called the bouncer’s actions unjustified.

“The blow that struck Thomason was illegal because it was neither allowed nor justified,” Rowbottom said. NT News.

“One blow can kill. That was a risk and that man was willing to take that risk.

“It could have killed Thomason, but luckily it didn’t due to medical intervention.

“He didn’t deserve to have that happen to him, he didn’t deserve to use force, he might have deserved a push, but he didn’t deserve one of those punches that knocked him out.”

Defense attorney Peter Maley insisted that Mr Summers acted in self-defense.

“All witnesses have provided irrefutable evidence that the US Marine was aggressive and engaged in confrontational behavior,” Maley told the court.

“They all say the Marine wouldn’t leave or calm down and that he was screaming and screaming.

They all remembered him saying words along the lines of ‘I could kill you, I’m a trained killer, I’m a US Marine. The Crown did not suggest that it was made up or made up.

“Every witness without exception says that Hayden was calm and tried to defuse the situation and that he did not lose his temper.

“Obviously it was a hard blow, but the Marine was not hit or kicked with a clenched fist or a big haymaker and no weapon was used.

“This was unplanned and spontaneous. Remember that a preemptive strike is still self-defense, you (don’t) have to wait until you get a blow to the head before you can react.’

The jury will resume its deliberations on Friday.

About 2,000 United States Marines are stationed at the Marine Rotational Force-Darwin base in the Robertson Barracks and the RAAF base in Darwin.