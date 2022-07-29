Aussie billionaire Scott Farquhar reflects on Twitter war with Elon Musk before making a subtle dig

Atlassian co-founder Scott Farquhar has claimed that his online feud with Elon Musk helped attract an army of new employees eager to enjoy his “Team Anywhere” ethos.

Reflecting on his feud with Tesla’s CEO, who recently sent staff back to headquarters or was fired, the Australian billionaire said Musk should come to Sydney to see “how to run an office.”

The tech mogul, 42, was interviewed by Australian Financial Review magazine about ‘Atlassian Central’, an ambitious project under construction in Sydney that will become the company’s new headquarters.

The office will be 75,000 square feet, 40 stories high, and constructed of low-carbon steel, concrete and wood, with a cost of approximately $1.4 billion and a completion date of 2027.

But he also took the opportunity to swipe further to Musk, with criticized leaked emails demanding that all employees work or quit at least 40 hours a week at the Tesla office.

Atlassian co-founder and billionaire Scott Farquhar (pictured with wife Kim) has reflected on his online Twitter war with Elon Musk

He labeled the content of the emails as “like something from the 1950s” in a message on Twitter before brutally asking if there were any. Tesla employees interested in joining Atlassian.

Musk was quick to respond, writing: “The above series of tweets illustrates why recessions have an essential economic cleansing function.”

Since the online feud between the two tech billionaires, Farquhar claimed the number of resumes sent to his company had increased “twentyfold.”

“We’re working on the numbers to find out how many Tesla had to their credit,” he said.

Farquhar then subtly digs into Tesla’s CEO when asked if he planned to invite Musk to the opening of Atlassian’s new Sydney headquarters in 2027.

“If Elon Musk wants to fly to Sydney and see how amazing you can run an office, how can space be created for a new way of working? He can come and watch us cut the ribbon,’ he joked.

The business community is divided over whether the harsh tone in Musk’s leaked emails to Tesla employees was justified.

Farquhar had criticized leaked emails from Musk (pictured) demanding that all Tesla employees work or stop working in the office for at least 40 hours a week

Atlassian’s co-CEO boldly asked if any Tesla employees were interested in joining his company. Farquhar claims Atlassian has seen a ‘twentyfold’ increase in resumes forwarded

Musk had responded to Farquhar’s tweets, saying: ‘The above series of tweets illustrates why recessions have a vital economic cleansing function’

Musk’s first email read, “Anyone who wants to work remotely must be in the office at least (and I mean *minimum*) 40 hours a week or leave Tesla. That’s less than we ask of factory workers.’

The Tesla chief said that if an “exceptional” reason prevents employees from being in the Tesla office, he would “review and approve those exceptions directly.”

He stressed that the “office” he refers to in the email should be “Tesla headquarters” and “not an outside branch employee unrelated to duties.”

In a follow-up email to all staff, Musk once again requested all employees to be in the Tesla office 40 hours a week and “not a remote pseudo-office.”

“If you don’t show up, we’ll assume you’ve resigned,” he added.

The business magnate continued, “The higher up you are, the more visible your presence needs to be.

“That’s why I lived in the factory so much so that the people on the line could see me working next to them. If I hadn’t, Tesla would have been bankrupt long ago.”

A Twitter user messaged Musk, asking what he would say to those who think “getting to work is an outdated concept.”

The tech billionaire replied, “They should pretend they work somewhere else.”

Elon Musk leaked a series of emails to Tesla staff online requesting employees to be in the office 40 hours a week (photo, Tesla staff)

Atlassian co-CEO Scott Farquhar said Musk’s emails felt “like something from the 1950s” and explained that his company took a “different approach” to how and where employees worked.

Farquhar said Musk’s emails felt “like something from the 1950s,” explaining that his company had a “different approach” to how and where employees worked.

“Atlassian employees choose where and how they want to work every day – we call it Team Anywhere. This has been key to our continued growth,” he wrote.

‘Why? This is the future of how we will operate. Highly divided, very flexible. Yes, at the moment it’s not perfect, but we need to experiment to get it right.’

He went on to reveal that 42 percent of Atlassian’s newly hired employees lived “two or more hours away from the office” at the time.

He said this decision to hire people outside the immediate area was because “there is great talent all over the world – not just within an hour’s radius of our offices.”

Farquhar added that Atlassian wanted to expand its workforce to 25,000 before asking if Tesla employees were interested in applying.