Aussie beauty brand Lanolips sells out of its new lip product in 12 hours

Australian beauty brand Lanolips have sold out of the new variants of their wildly popular 101 lip balm in Mecca in less than 12 hours.

The 101 ointment is a multifunctional cream for dry skin, which has been labeled as ‘the world’s best lip balm’.

The new products are a collaboration between Lanolip and Gelato Messina and include new 101 salve flavor dulce de leche and reintroduced flavored salted coconut and mango sorbet.

Aiming to provide ‘extreme hydration’ to the lips by penetrating and sealing in moisture, the product is also cruelty-free, sulfate-free and paraben-free.

The 101 salve is wildly popular, including among celebrities such as Gigi Hadid, who listed it as one of her top ‘post-pregnancy secrets’ products.

The key Lanolips ingredient is ultra-pure Australian lanolin, a type of fat secreted from sheep’s wool that mimics human oils.

Dulce de leche 101 salve is flavored with Messina’s best-selling flavor and filled with vitamin E, lanolin and coconut oil.

The Salted Coconut and Mango Sorbet 101 salve was last summer’s ‘biggest hit’ and is loaded with lanolin, coconut and mango.

It is believed that Mecca will restock the product online within the next 24 hours but in the meantime it can still be found in Mecca stores all over the country.

Customers have left rave reviews for this cult favorite and its new flavors.

The Salted Coconut and Mango Sorbet flavor has a 4.5 star rating on the Mecca website.

‘All Lanolips are great, but this new flavor is unreal! Big fan, one customer said.

– As soon as I saw that Messina did a collaboration with Lanolips, I had to buy. It’s clearly good quality to be Lanolips and the taste is good enough to eat,” said another.

‘I’m already obsessed with Lanolips so love when they release new flavours. This one did not disappoint!’ said a woman.

Earlier, Lanolips released a new multi-purpose cream that claims to increase skin hydration by 98 percent after just half an hour.

Lanolips 101 Dry Skin Super Cream ($18.95) has a unique, deliberately gripping texture to create a skin barrier and prevent moisture loss on the legs, back of the elbows, hands and knees specifically.

The product uses naturally derived lanolin and lanolin oil, a type of wax secreted from sheep’s wool that mimics human skin oils.

It has the powerful ability to hold 400 times its own weight in water, meaning it can deliver moisture back to your skin at the same time.

The brand’s best-known product – the Original 101 Ointment Multipurpose Superbalm – sells globally every minute and has become a favorite of celebrity alum Drew Barrymore, Sienna Miller and Miranda Kerr.

On the brand’s website, the award-winning original conditioner has received mostly five-star reviews from happy customers.

‘My first Lano product and it’s amazing! I’m currently on accutane and my lips and eczema need all the hydration they can get and this is non-irritating as well as very soothing,’ one shopper wrote online.

“It’s a great product for cuticles, eyes, dry patches like scabs, elbows and knees,” said another.

The latest body cream has three times as much Lanolin as anything else on the market

A third added: ‘This balm is really nice thick but applies nicely when you warm it with your fingers. Would definitely recommend if you have dry skin, you want to try moisturizing a little.’

Other popular products include 101 Ointment Multi-Bam Minty Edition, Tinted Lanolin Lip Balm, which comes in a variety of colors, and Rose + Lanolin Hand Cream for intense hydration.

Australians can purchase the product on the Lanolip website or at MECCA, Priceline, Sephora and David Jones.