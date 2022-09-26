Aussie BASE jumper is caught with parachute and dangles from cliff in Italy

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

An Australian BASE jumper was left dangling over the edge of a cliff when his parachute caught on a tree above a treacherous cliff, trapping him for two hours.

Rory Allen’s helmet camera captured his terrifying jump in Italy and the terrifying aftermath with the daredevil who posted the footage Monday to his TikTok page, which is dedicated to his BASE (buildings, aerial, spans and earth) jumping feats.

The video shows Allen diving from the top before opening his parachute.

But during free fall, a huge gust of wind pushes him back to the rock face where the rocky ledge slams shut and his parachute gets entangled in a tree.

“Oh, s***” and then on to “This is fucking scary,” he can be heard saying in the video.

Australian base jumper Rory Allen dangles from a cliff after a jump went horribly wrong

What is base jumping? BASE jumping is the extreme recreational activity of jumping from solid objects, using a parachute to land safely on the ground. BASE is an acronym for buildings, antenna (referring to radio towers), spans (bridges), and ground (cliffs). Competitors exit a solid object such as a cliff and, after an optional free fall delay, use a parachute to slow their descent and land.

“I’m hanging from a tree, in a BASE jumper and it just blows and I blow around,” he said.

At one point someone called out to Allen and he replied, “Dude, I’m fine, but I need help. I need the helicopter.’

“If the tree breaks or my canopy breaks, I’m sure to break my back and some legs.

“I hope these guys come soon.”

Allen ended up being trapped for two hours and 20 minutes before being rescued by volunteers.

On his TikTok account, Allen said he suffered a “broken foot but not a bad one” in the incident, which he said “didn’t hurt” at the time.

However, the shocking close call didn’t take him off the basic jump.

“Two more weeks and I’ll be back on track,” Allen said.

He also explained how he avoided suspension trauma. Also known as harness hanging syndrome.

It is caused by blood being trapped in the legs and not getting enough of it to the heart and brain.

“I took turns letting go of each leg and wiggling my feet. Was tricky because I didn’t want to shift my weight on the tree,” Allen wrote.

Australian base jumper Rory Allen is photographed in free fall before opening his parachute during a dive in Italy

He is very grateful to his rescuers and raises money for the ‘brave volunteers who saved his life’.

“All the money raised will be donated to the brave people of the mountain rescue team that saved my life,” he said.

In addition to positive comments about the jump on Allen’s TikTok site, there were also some negative ones.

One poster read, “So someone has to risk their life for you then.”

Another advised Allen to take up a quieter pastime.

“My friend, just go home and play chess. Much safer,’ they said.

In Australia, BASE jumping is illegal in national parks and private properties unless permission is given, which is one of the reasons people like Allen sometimes go abroad to get their excitement.