Aussie backpacker Jordan Darney denied $80,000 travel insurance claim after Prague fall

An Aussie man discovered the limitations of his insurance the hard way after his $80,000 claim was rejected by the tour company.

Jordan Darney appeared on SBS Insight Tuesday night and described his horrific ordeal while vacationing in Prague in the Czech Republic in 2014, when he was 21.

Jordan, from Marcoola on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast, had returned to his hotel room after a night out with friends when he stepped out a window to smoke a cigarette and fell to the floor four floors.

“So normally we’d go out and smoke on this flat roof area… I went out the fourth window last night and fell four stories straight to the ground,” Jordan said.

“My friends ran straight down, got an ambulance and I was taken to Prague University Hospital.

“I broke my pelvis, so as if both sides were broken, I (broke) my elbows, my ribs, lung, internal bleeding, my spleen and had a severe concussion.”

He woke up with little memory of the accident, but was later revealed to have recorded a blood alcohol level of 0.114.

That blood alcohol level was classified as “moderate to moderate.”

Due to his horror injuries, Jordan was unable to fly home because his insurance policy through Southern Cross Travel Insurance was voided when the company discovered he had been drinking before the incident.

When asked if he thought that amount of alcohol could invalidate travel insurance, Jordan said, “No, not everyone, and neither did the majority of everyone I spoke to.”

“I think my travel insurance might have it on page 53 of the fine print,” he said.

“When you go on vacation, you don’t just go out to binge drink… but you go on vacation to relax and have a drink.

“Maybe having two drinks with dinner…will that invalidate your travel insurance?”

Jordan Mother Sue flew the first available flight to Europe after her son called her and her husband Craig to tell them what had happened.

“Jordan called from the hospital and Sue answered and asked, ‘Is daddy there with you?’ Craig told the Daily Mail Australia in 2014.

“He told us both to sit down in a very low, horrible voice. I assumed the worst, but then I realized that if he was on the phone, he must be okay.

“After we got off the phone, we broke down trying to comfort each other and then it was a crazy thing of ‘what should we do, call the insurance company, get some flights.'”

Jordan was prepared for surgery when he was told his insurance company was refusing to pay the medical bills because he had been drinking.

“Sue had to make the most of her credit cards to have him operate, and it’s been costing us $6,000 a week to stay in the hospital alone,” Craig said.

In 2014, Craig said the family was concerned about finding the money to keep Jordan in the hospital.

“He’ll be there for at least another six or seven weeks, and I’m not sure where we’re going to get the money from,” he said.

‘Money means nothing to me. If I have to live in a cabin for the rest of my life, I don’t care. That’s why you have children. I just want Jordan home.”

To get Jordan home, the family had to raise the $60,000 it took to pay for a specialized medical team to help him on a flight home.

Due to his injuries, Jordan was unable to sit upright during takeoff or landing, and had to lie on a stretcher for the entire flight.

His father Craig had questioned Southern Cross Travel Insurance about their policy details.

“I asked them a hypothetical question and asked, ‘If I was abroad and shared a bottle of wine with my wife, and looked one way before crossing the street, but forgot to look the other way, and got hit by a car, would I be covered?” he said.

“They couldn’t answer me. But that’s the same alcohol content as Jordan. I just don’t know where the world stands.’

Daily Mail Australia contacted Southern Cross Travel Insurance for comment.