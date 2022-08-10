Aussie attacked in Greece by armed intruders as Kathopoulis fight to bring him home

An Australian man is fighting for his life in hospital after being beaten with a steel bar and stabbed multiple times by two armed intruders in Greece.

Charlie Kathopoulis, 43, from Darwin in the Northern Territory, was in Rhodes at the end of his military service with the Greek army and was helping settle his late father’s estate when he was brutally attacked by the two thugs in late May.

He suffered “horrific injuries,” including “major head trauma, fractured skull, explosive jaw fracture, severely damaged trachea, broken collarbone and punctured lungs.”

He has been in the intensive care unit at Rhodes General Hospital for more than two months as family members desperately raise money to medicate him to Australia.

The 43-year-old was beaten in the head with a steel bar and stabbed multiple times in the chest and throat by two men who broke into his home

Charlie’s sister Michelle, 45, said two intruders, whom she called “beggars,” broke into his home on the night of May 30.

They hit him on the head with the gun and stabbed him several times in the throat and chest while he was in his bedroom.

She claimed the intruders were high on drugs and tried to steal items outside the house when her brother told them to leave.

“There was a trail of blood into his bedroom and the bed and pillows are all soaked with blood. Charlie’s phone was here,” his sister told me… news.com.au.

“He called the neighbor to call the police. The ambulance arrived and paramedics applied pressure to the stab wounds in the neck to reduce the amount of blood loss. We were told this saved his life.”

Mr Kathopoulis was rushed to the emergency department and was ‘unresponsive’ on arrival.

He was immediately operated on for his head injury and was kept in an artificial coma for 35 days.

Charlie Kathopoulis (pictured second from left with his sisters) has been hospitalized for more than two months after suffering ‘horrific injuries’ in a brutal attack by two men in Greece

Ms Kathopoulis said doctors “performed a tracheotomy through a stab wound” in her brother’s throat and that medical staff were still figuring out how damaged his brain, vocal cords and windpipe were.

She added that the two men who beat and stabbed her brother have been arrested and are likely to be charged with attempted murder.

Mrs. Kathopoulis, with her sisters Jacqui, Maria and mother Denise, flew to Rhodes almost immediately after learning of the attack.

They flew over in early June and have been with Mr Kathopoulis ever since.

Ms Kathopoulis said the recovery process has taken ‘a long time’ and her brother has been awake, responsive and able to ‘breathe on his own, with oxygen support’ since early August.

He cannot speak because of the tracheostomy and tubes in his windpipe and communicates with his family by moving his eyes or squeezing their hands.

The family are now seeking medivac Charlie home in Australia after being informed by Rhodes General Hospital that there was nothing more doctors could do for Mr Kathopoulis and that he would be moved from the ICU to the general ward.

The Kathopoulis family (pictured) flew to Greece almost immediately after the news about Chris (left) and has been hospitalized by his side ever since. They are now raising money to transport him to Australia, which is estimated to cost between $300,000 and $400,000

Ms Kathopoulis explained that the family has now resorted to obtaining offers to bring her brother back home to Australia after unsuccessful attempts to contact “local and federal MPs” and “ongoing dialogue with the Australian Embassy.” ‘.

She has launched a GoFundMe fundraiser to raise the estimated $300,000 to $400,000 she received to get Mr. Kathopoulis to Australia for treatment.

“We believe that if we bring him to Australia, he will be taken care of and we can begin the long process of surgery and rehabilitation that he so urgently needs to recover,” she wrote.

“We understand how difficult it is for everyone right now, and it is only in this deeply humble and desperate state that we are in that we ask you with the utmost respect, even the smallest amount if you are able.”

The Kathopoulis family has raised more than $70,000 to date.

You can donate to the fundraiser here.