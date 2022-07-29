Aussie athlete is slammed as SEXIST for filming a topless male competitor at the Commonwealth Games

An Australian hockey player has come under fire during the Birmingham Commonwealth Games for a TikTok video she posted showing her and other Australian competitors spying on a topless man in the athletes’ village.

Hockeyroos star Rosie Malone posted the video showing several of her Aussie Commonwealth Games teammates staring out the window at a shirtless athlete in the adjacent building.

The person filming the video zooms in on the open window to highlight the shirtless man during the song Hot New Bomb of the reality TV show Love Island.

The video received a lot of criticism, mainly from men who claimed the footage showed a double standard.

“If a man does this they will be 100% kicked out of the Commonwealth games and probably legal action too,” read one comment.

Rosie Malone is a prolific TikTok user and member of the Australian Hockeyroos team competing in the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham

“Imagine if a boy did this,” wrote another TikTok user.

“So true it would be front page news and he would be kicked out,” replied another.

Malone was quick to wash down the allegations, posting: ‘Don’t worry everyone, he looked at us with a smile. He could see us and loved it” followed by a smiling emoji.

She was also defended by a large number of other TikTok users.

“No one is the victim who blames him because he is not a victim he literally smiled at them,” one posted.

‘How can people even complain about this – just have a little fun! I love the athletes’ village insights – keep it up,” another asked, followed by a love heart emoji.

Malone of Australia during the 2022 FIH Hockey Women’s World Cup playing against Germany in the play-off for third and fourth place

Malone is known on social media for posting a wide variety of entertaining videos.

Recently, at the Hockey Women’s World Cup in Spain and the Netherlands, Malone and teammate Kaitlin Nobbs posted a video of them doing “the toilet roll challenge,” where the goal was to bounce a roll of toilet paper in the air from their hockey sticks.

She posts a lot of behind-the-scenes videos of herself and teammates, mostly dancing and having fun.