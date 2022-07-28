Aussie are going wild for ‘miracle’ deodorant you only have to apply ONCE a week

A “miracle” deodorant that claims you only need to apply it once a week has racked up hundreds of five-star reviews — with customers labeling it as “life-changing.”

Lavilin Laboratories is an herbal, aluminum-free deodorant whose makers claim that one tear-sized application keeps users sweat-free for seven days.

It contains natural ingredients including a combination of Vitamin E, Zinc, Talc and Castor Seed Oil that helps to retain moisture by preventing water loss through the outer layer of the skin. One jar, which costs $27.45, lasts a year.

Aussie influencers including Alex Lyons (pictured) praised the product.

While it claims not to stop sweat, it instead removes the odor of perspiration.

The product was originally designed during World War II for the Soviet military and was launched in 1974 by Tel Aviv-based biochemist Ziska Hlavin.

It was launched in Australia in 2017 and has since built a growing fan base with the company’s website with dozens of reviews.

“Well, I doubted it would work that well in the humidity of where I live, but I was wrong. This stuff is incredible. For me it takes 6 days which is great. Won’t go back to sprays,” one said.

‘I only have to put on Lavilin once a week; no more suddenly realizing that I forgot to put on deodorant.

What’s in Lavilin Laboratories’ All-Natural ‘Seven Day’ Deodorant? chamomile (Bisabolol) is an herb that comes from the flowers of the Asteraceae plant family. It has been consumed for centuries as a natural remedy for various health conditions and is consumed as a tea. The essential oil is widely used in cosmetics and aromatherapy. Chamomile is included in Lavilin products for its skin conditioning properties to nourish and soothe the skin and for its antibacterial benefits. Arnica Montana Flower Extract is used in herbal medicine for pain relief and for its anti-inflammatory properties. Lavilin uses the natural properties of Arnica Montana, a yellow-orange flower that grows in the mountains of Europe and Siberia, to restore suppleness to the skin as it soothes and moisturizes the skin. Castor seed oil is rich in ricinoleic acid – a monounsaturated fatty acid – and helps to retain moisture by preventing water loss through the outer layer of the skin. It has antimicrobial properties that can help fight bacterial overgrowth when applied to the skin. Lavilin also uses castor seed oil as a skin conditioning and moisturizing agent. It has a very low comedogenic rating, ie. does not block pores unlike coconut oil which has a fairly high rating. Pro-Bio Balance is based on a unique complex of ‘good bacteria’. This ingredient combines milk protein, lactose and Bifida Ferment Lysate, which provides essential nutrients while detoxifying and working to replenish the skin’s natural biome. Pro-bio balance helps boost the skin’s metabolism and protects against damage caused by environmental stress and also improves the skin’s natural anti-aging function. The Vegan Deodorant Cream uses Lactococcus Ferment Lysate, another probiotic without the milk base. Triethyl Citratee is an organic ester of citric acid found in citrus fruits and is also naturally present in small amounts in wine. Triethyl Citrate is used as a skin conditioning agent for sensitive skin areas and works to inhibit odor-causing bacteria. Vitamin E in the form of tocopherol is derived from vegetable oils. It is a natural antioxidant to maintain freshness and shelf life while nourishing the skin. Vitamin E strengthens the capillaries of the skin and improves moisture content and elasticity. Zinc Oxide is the combination of the natural essential mineral zinc and oxygen molecules to produce a white powder. Zinc Oxide, also an effective sunscreen, acts as a mild astringent to dry excess oil. It exhibits antiseptic properties by inhibiting bacteria and protects and soothes the skin. Talc (pharma quality) is a clay mineral composed of hydrated magnesium silicate. It has been used since ancient times and has long been used in cosmetics, as a food additive: in chewing gum, rice and even your good old table salt as an anti-caking agent and pharmaceuticals. Pharmaceutical grade talc, the purest and most refined form of talc, is widely used in medicinal foot powders, creams, lotions, ointments and as a filler in tablets and vitamin supplements. Lavilin uses the strictest quality pure Pharma Talk in its products that stays on the skin’s surface to stabilize the consistency for a flawless product. calendula is a species of perennial herbaceous plant in the daisy family, also known as marigolds. Although the flowers have been used in cooking for centuries, ancient cultures used calendula flowers to treat skin conditions, stop bleeding, prevent infection, and speed the healing of cuts and wounds. Lavilin contains Calendula Officinalis flower extract for its deep hydration, soothing antiseptic and antimicrobial properties to support the skin’s natural regeneration processes. Copernicia Cerifera (Carnauba) Was is the natural vegetable wax from the leaves of the palm Copernicia prunifera. This palm is native to Brazil where it is called ‘the tree of life’. The wax is used in many industries, including food and cosmetics, especially lipsticks and lip balms. Carnauba wax has a low comedogenic rating of 1, meaning it won’t clog pores and naturally protects, softens and moisturizes the skin

“I love that I don’t have to worry about my deodorant running out and having to repurchase so regularly… kind of in line with my secret wish to have an infinite roll of toilet paper. I use less packaging, which helps me lead a waste-free life,” said another.

The website also cites a study from the Institute of Skin Research in Tel Aviv, which claims it is effective, a single application of Lavilin 002 is effective for 6.28 days on average.

Other fans claim that they put it once every 10 days in the winter and once every four days in the summer.

‘I ordered some samples and to my surprise they worked! My work uniform is polyester and I swear more than seems average so I find myself stinking at the end of the day. Using this cream has completely stopped the smell, I am SO impressed,” said one.

Influencer Rosie – who blogs like ohmywildhearts – also praised the product – said it battled her ‘crazy pregnancy hormones’

“I started using the product a few months ago after using other natural products. I have to say this one is the best. Not only does it last a long time, you only need a very small amount. I’ve even converted my husband, who was a skeptic at first,” added another.

‘It’s not just any deodorant; IT is a miracle cream. It is an excellent deodorant that will literally not bother you for days. Just make sure you shower with soap, wipe your armpits with alcohol wipes and apply a small dollop to your pits and massage well,” said another.

However, some reviews are less favorable, claiming that they left less than favorable scents.

“It works pretty well, but it leaves really intense white marks on clothes that are hard to remove. Especially if you wear black and I do every day. Might be good for lighter colors. Not something I can keep wearing,” said one.

“This is a decent deodorant. I like that it’s natural, but at the same time don’t expect it to work as hard as a standard antiperspirant. That said, I still use it because I don’t want to use aluminum based products,” added another.

While using the product, you can still shower and wash under your arms as this will not affect the effectiveness of the product.