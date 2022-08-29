Aussie adventurers adding Cardwell Pool Spa near Cairns to their travel bucket list: Hidden gems

<!–

A secluded clear blue natural pool in the middle of the rainforest attracts visitors from all over Australia – but you’ll need to be quick if you want to see it at its best.

Cardwell Spa Pools is a naturally fed swimming hole in tropical Far North Queensland that has a spectacular turquoise color thanks to the chemistry between the rocks and the water.

The enchanting seasonal pools are two and a half hours drive south of Cairns and are best seen between May and September.

Social media is full of picture-perfect shots of the beautiful Cardwell Pools that have been dubbed a “must-visit” by travelers.

The incredible water is naturally fed from underground reservoirs and enveloped by the lush rainforest and rock formations that create a natural pool and rippling creeks.

The water levels of the beautiful swimming hole fluctuate throughout the year, sometimes drying up completely, and heavy rain in the wet summer months can wash the pool away and make the glowing blue disappear.

Why are the Cardwell Spa Pool so blue? The science behind the color can get a little complicated, but our team of geological experts suggests that the blue color comes from the chemistry of the rocks and water. Much of the water that flows into the creek comes from underground, where it absorbs minerals from the sedimentary rocks, resulting in high levels of dissolved magnesium and calcium in the water. Depending on the time of day and available sunlight, the color can range from a clear baby blue to a more milky blue. Source: Tropical North Queensland

While it’s still a mystery, geology experts have guessed that the pool’s aqua color is due to minerals the water absorbs from sedimentary rocks, resulting in high levels of magnesium and calcium.

The unique color often varies during the day from bright baby blue to cloudy turquoise, depending on the time of day and sunlight.

One visitor said Cardwell Pools is a ‘gem off the beaten track’ and that the color is ‘nothing like you’ve ever seen before’.

Another, despite being called a “spa pool,” warned that the water isn’t warm, while a third said it was a “beautiful blue mineral oasis hidden in the outskirts of Cardwell.”