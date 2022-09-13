Aussie actor Murray Bartlett wins Best Supporting Actor at the Emmy Awards 2022 for The White Lotus

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Australian actor Murray Bartlett won Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles Monday night for his role as Armond in The White Lotus.

The 51-year-old triumphed over a number of his castmates, including: Jake Lacy (The White Lotus), Will Poulter (Dopesick), Seth Rogen (Pam & Tommy), Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick), Michael Stuhlbarg (Dopesick), and Steve Zahn (The White Lotus).

He thanked the series creator and writer, Mike White, as well as the cast and crew in his speech.

Australian actor Murray Bartlett won Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles Monday night for his role as Armond in The White Lotus.

“Thank you so much to the academy for inviting me here. I am truly honored. Mike my god Mike thank you for giving me one of the best experiences of my life, truly I adore and admire you. Thank you,’ he said.

“Thank you to our phenomenal cast and crew and producers of The White Lotus. I am so proud to be part of this group.”

Murray played Armond, the manager of the White Lotus resort and a recovering drug addict who has been “clean” for five years.

Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder handed the excited Aussie star his award at the ceremony

Amanda Seyfried was one of the biggest winners at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, earning Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her role in The Dropout.

The 36-year-old actress shed tears as she took credit for her portrayal of Elizabeth Holmes who founded Theranos in the miniseries based on a true story documenting the disgraced biotechnology company.

She threw light on the countdown clock that appeared for each thanksgiving when she said, “This is a very nice feeling, counting me down, it’s a very nice feeling. I thank the television academy and thank you for recognizing me among these great actors and the creator of the show, the dear Michael Showalter.”

Seyfried won the award for: Toni Collette (The Staircase), Julia Garner (Inventing Anna), Lily James (Pam and Tommy), Sarah Paulson (Impeachment: American Crime Story) and Margaret Qualley (Maid).

Perhaps the most powerful moment of the evening was when Sheryl Lee Ralph won a supporting actress in a comedy series for her work at Abbott Elementary and she cried out a song.

The 65-year-old actress took the stage and sang, “I’m an endangered species / But I’m not singing a victim song / I’m a woman, I’m an artist / And I know where my voice belongs.”

She then got the crowd going with a very inspiring speech when she said, ‘To anyone who has ever, ever had a dream and thought your treatment wouldn’t, couldn’t, couldn’t come true, I’m here to tell you this is what believing looks like, this is what striving looks like and never, ever give up.

‘Cause when you get a Quinta Brunson in your corner, when you get a man like mine in your corner, when you get kids like mine in your corner, and when you have friends like everyone who voted for me, cheering for me , loved me, thank you. Thank you. Thank you!’

Sheryl beat out quite an impressive field including: Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Hannah Einbinder (Hacks), Janelle James (Abbott Elementary), Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live), Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso), Juno Temple ( Ted Lasso) and Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso).

In the ABC sitcom, she plays Barbara Howard, a religious kindergarten teacher whom Janine Teagues (Quinta Brunson) looks up to.