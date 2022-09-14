Aurelio Gallo suffers second major blow over emails to Victoria’s Secret model Bridget Malcolm

A music teacher who bombarded Victoria’s Secret model Bridget Malcolm with inappropriate emails has had his teaching license revoked in a second Australian state.

Aurelio ‘Bobby’ Gallo was teaching at the prestigious Methodist Ladies’ College for girls in Perth when he harassed Mrs Malcolm with a series of inappropriate text messages and emails.

In August, the Administrative Tribunal of Western Australia suspended the 53-year-old’s teaching license for 3.5 years for “serious misconduct” – with Ms Malcolm revealing she was the student at the center of the incidents this week.

In the wake of the headlines about the case, Mr Gallo stepped down Saturday as head of the performing arts at John Paul College in Logan, Queensland, where he now works.

Australian Victoria’s Secret model Bridget Malcolm (pictured) was taught by Aurelio ‘Bobby’ Gallo at the prestigious all-girls Methodist Ladies’ College in Perth

The Queensland College of Teachers revealed on Monday that Mr Gallo’s teaching license has been revoked. The reason for his ax was not stated when it was reviewed by Daily Mail Australia.

However, reasons for suspension by the teachers’ organization include posing an unacceptable risk of harm to children or being charged with a serious criminal offence.

John Paul College Principal Karen Spiller told the: Western Australian She was not aware of any further allegations against Mr Gallo, but is under investigation by the school.

“When John Paul College learned of this decision, it immediately took steps to fire Mr Gallo while we investigate the matter further,” said Ms Spiller.

“Parents and staff were notified of both the … decision and that Mr Gallo was evicted late Saturday night.” Mrs. Spiller praised Mrs. Malcolm for her courageous conduct.

Ms Malcolm was a student at Methodist Ladies’ College when her music teacher, Mr Gallo, “became a friend of hers” in 2007.

The top model received emails, texts and phone calls from Mr. Gallo while she was in college and shortly after she graduated.

They asked the then-teenager to send him photos, meet him for dinner and accept his Skype request, according to court documents.

The emails said Gallo asked for topless photos of Ms. Malcolm after she dropped out of school and signed off his messages with “sweet always.”

The 30-year-old model shared an emotional video on social media on Saturday after it became “public knowledge” that Mr Gallo’s teaching license had been revoked in Western Australia.

In a clip shared on Instagram and TikTok on Sunday, Ms Malcolm told her followers she was “still in shock” and “processing it” after hearing the decision from the Western Australian authorities.

“I don’t really know how to say this, but I’m just going to come out and say it,” Mrs. Malcolm said.

Today it was announced that my high school music teacher has lost his three-year teaching license in Western Australia.

“He lost it for serious misconduct towards a student while he was teaching them, and I am that student.

“I’ve been talking back and forth about whether or not to waive my right to anonymity because I was a minor when it all happened.

“But you know I’m not a minor. I’m still in shock, I’m still processing and I’ve definitely had a lot of feelings today. I am everywhere.

“I just want to say to my fellow survivors: You are not alone, you are stronger than you can imagine, and the future awaits you.”

Malcolm received an outpouring of support for her “bravery and bravery” on social media, with the model saying she would say more about it later.

The Western Australia Teacher Registration Board first received an email about inappropriate behavior from Gallo last March and the complaint was subsequently investigated.

In a document published by the board detailing the decision to suspend Gallo’s license, it found that the music teacher was guilty of “grooming behavior.”

The board discovered that the couple had initially emailed about school matters, but the conversation changed tone over time.

Gallo sent an email from his personal account on July 14, 2007, asking for the student number.

He later sent two more emails after Mrs. Malcolm and a group of students showed up unannounced to him during the school holidays of the same month.

“Don’t worry, by the way, I didn’t mind being stalked recently,” he wrote.

‘I will try to arrange something regarding your [instrument] tomorrow I’ll let you know how I go if you want.

‘Come along this holiday!! HA HA’

In an emotional video shared on Instagram and TikTok, Ms. Malcolm revealed she was the student who committed “serious misconduct” towards Gallo and encouraged “fellow survivors” to stay strong.

Gallo ended another email with the sign off “love” and referred to it again in a separate email sent on December 19, 2007.

“Hope you and your family have a well-deserved rest,” he wrote. I sincerely wish you a safe and holy Christmas and a special New Year.

By the way, thanks for the birthday wish – NOT. I love Mr Gallo – sorry, I mean greetings from Mr Gallo.’

Gallo continued to email Ms Malcolm after she graduated, requesting to see her when she returned to Perth after moving abroad.

Gallo asked for photos and complained that he had not received “topless” photos in an email sent on February 2, 2009.

“Glad to hear that you are being taken care of and that you are also becoming aware of people,” he wrote.

‘Unfortunately, you don’t always see what you need.

‘The news about the second-hand accommodation was thanks to [name of another teacher], who went on to tell me that she talked to you for an hour and told me about the topless photos you clearly didn’t send me!!! Why not, may I ask!’

Ms. Malcolm later became a model, working for Victoria’s Secret and Ralph Lauren and Stella McCartney in 2015 and 2016.

Gallo sent another email a day later, referring to a special charm he had given her.

“Remember when the going gets tough, hold on to the special charm I gave you and think of all the special things that bring you happiness – I know it will give you strength,” he wrote.

In another email in March, which Gallo wrote in Italian, the translated message stated that he told Malcolm ‘it seems very difficult to say what I want sometimes’.

The board found Gallo’s actions “a serious misconduct that makes him unfit to be a registered teacher.”

It also found that he “exceeded professional boundaries in his inappropriate interactions with the student.”

Gallo admitted the “serious misconduct” and accepted it was “inappropriate.”

He denies having cared for Ms Malcolm and has shown “insight and remorse” in his behavior, the board found.

“The teacher’s actions were out of character and do not reflect his achievements or behavior over the course of his career,” the document said.