Audrina Patridge slams Justin Timberlake for slighting her at the 2007 MTV Video Music Awards

Audrina Patridge used her upcoming memoir Choices: To the Hills and Back Again as an opportunity to reminisce.

In her debut book, 37-year-old reality star Justin Timberlake showcased “rude diva behavior” at the 2007 MTV Video Music Awards.

She explained that the 41-year-old performer refused to accept an award she presented to him along with then-cosars Lauren Conrad and Whitney Port.

As the TV personality prepared to share the anecdote, she provided context by saying, “We were invited to so many awards ceremonies and even asked to present a few times.”

Then she continued: ‘I will never forget the 2007 MTV Video Music Awards in particular. Lauren, Whitney and I were on stage to present the Male Artist of the Year award.”

While her colleagues were “more than excited” that the former Mickey Mouse Musketeer had won, she said “she didn’t care.”

“And then Justin wouldn’t even come to us to collect the full house prize! Chris Brown came on stage with him, took the award himself from us and then handed it to Justin as we backed off,” she wrote.

Upcoming Memoirs: Audrina’s Debut Literary Work Comes Out July 26

It was actually Timberlake’s longtime collaborator and producer Timbaland who took over the image from them, although JT mentioned Chris Brown in his acceptance speech.

Audrina wrote that she was “annoyed” by Justin’s behavior, but her friends were “devastated.”

“As if that wasn’t bad enough, Justin took center stage and told the audience, ‘MTV, play more d**n videos. We don’t want to see The Simpsons or reality television,” Patridge added.

She called the pop star’s statements a “personal attack” and said the women were “humiliated.”

Conrad previously commented on the ordeal, telling: Us Weekly in 2014: ‘We were so excited, and he wouldn’t even take the prize from us.’

The former MTV personality said Timberlake was her childhood sweetheart, as she recalled: “Then he went to the microphone and insulted reality TV on MTV.

“We were standing there laughing and I felt so stupid,” the fashion designer recalled.

Today, Audrina, Lauren, Whitney and Justin have all moved on with their lives, becoming parents and raising their respective children.

Audrina shares six-year-old daughter Kirra Max Bohan with ex-husband Corey Bohan, to whom she was married for two years.

Whitney has four-year-old son Sonny with her seven-year-old husband, producer Tim Rosenman.

And Lauren has two boys—Liam, five, and Charlie, two—with husband William Tell.

Justin married actress Jessica Biel, 40, in 2012, and they have two sons whose privacy they have maintained.

Silas is seven years old and his younger brother Phineas is two. While the couple keeps them out of the spotlight, they occasionally post pictures of their kids without showing their faces.

On Father’s Day, the Seventh Heaven alum paid tribute to her beauty when she wrote on Instagram, “To the world, you are a dad. But to your family you are the world.

“I don’t know who said that, but whoever it was, they embodied that s***. We love you baby. Thank you for being everything to us!’