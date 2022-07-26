Audrina Patridge says Leonardo DiCaprio asked for her number at a club in new memoir

Audrina Patridge has released her latest book entitled Choices: To The Hills And Back Again.

The Hills star, 37, doesn’t hold back in the tell-all memoir, giving an in-depth look at her life of fame, “toxic situations” and past relationships.

The author also discussed celebrities she’d met all over Hollywood, including actors who made a move on her, such as Leonardo DiCaprio – who tried to get her number when they met at a club – Chris Pine and Chace Crawford.

In part of her bookwhich was released on July 26, she discussed her Hollywood life and the celebrities she encountered.

She wrote about the time famous actor DiCaprio approached her one night years ago while passing by a club in Las Vegas.

Audrina stated that a bouncer came to tell her several times that the actor wanted to buy her a drink at his table.

“I looked at his table and he was just surrounded by supermodels. It was intimidating!’ When the reality star didn’t try to meet him, the Revenant actor approached her instead.

After the two chatted and got to know each other, “He asked for my phone number, and we texted a bit after the trip to Vegas, but we never really hung out.”

Audrina explained in her memoir that because of their conflicting schedules and Leonardo’s desire for privacy, “it just felt too hard to make anything work.”

Later, as the beauty delved into acting, she ran into up-and-coming Hollywood hunk Chris Pine while promoting her movie Sorority Row.

Last year, the reality star claimed she had several dates with the Star Trek actor in 2009 after he approached her at an awards ceremony and gave her his phone number earlier in the year.

However, she has now explained that things weren’t going well for the Don’t Worry Darling actor as the filming of the reality series was getting in the way, and he preferred to keep a low profile and didn’t like being followed by paparazzi.

“I loved going out, and of course I mostly filmed The Hills, so our lifestyles were complete opposites in that sense,” she wrote.

“With my shooting schedule and the fact that Chris definitely didn’t want to be in The Hills, I knew I couldn’t date him after a few months.”

“He was a great up and coming actor who demanded a lot of his time, and it seemed like our lives didn’t line up even though we really loved each other.”

The couple’s breakup was amicable and she looks back fondly on their brief romance. Audrina added: “We talked and kept in touch after we stopped seeing each other. I have nothing but good memories of Chris.’

“He really was one of the most normal people I’ve ever met in LA, and I mean that as the biggest compliment.”

Another actor who almost became a part of her life was Gossip Girl star Chace Crawford.

“I ran into him in Malibu at a friend’s house, and what can I say, sparks flew,” she said. ‘We ended up staying there with our friend in this beautiful country house right on the beach for a long weekend, and we were just inseparable.

“I really liked him after these incredible few days together, and I felt it was mutual.”

About the time the two realized they had a strong bond, Audrina had seen dirt bike rider Corey Bohan on and off.

She explained that after the outing, the model returned to her house to see Corey waiting for her. “A big part of me wished I’d told Corey to kick rocks and just dated Chace.

“He’s such a gentleman and so normal and nice. It would have been nice if I hadn’t let Corey back and messed up our chance.’

Audrina and Corey share one daughter, Kirra, and tied the knot in 2016, although they had been dating since 2008.

However, barely a year into the marriage, the TV star filed for divorce in 2017, along with a restraining order.

The divorce was finalized a year later, and the mother of one goes into detail about the “toxic” relationship in her book.

In an interview with People, the star spoke about coping with such a divorce. “Divorce is like death,” she said.

“Everything was released publicly, so I felt like I had to include that in my book because it was such a big part of my life,” Audrina added.