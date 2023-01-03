Audi R8 supercar driver criticized for selfish parking at Sydney’s Dee Why beach

An Audi driver has caused a stir after parking across two parking spaces on a busy Sydney beach with a number of ways to get back at the ‘entitled’ motorist.

The glossy red Audi R8 was spotted on two car spots this week on ‘one of the busiest beach days of the year’ at Dee Why, in northern Sydney.

The touted “supercar” — which can cost up to $450,000 — took the two spots on a sunny day with no free parking lot in sight.

Social media users disapproved of the selfish act and came up with some “devilish” ways to get back at the parking offender.

One of them suggested to “leave shrimp in the sun, [before] get a syringe to suck up the rotten shrimp juice and inject it under the door seals of the car.’

“That’s diabolical though,” the commentator admitted.

“Just bring your raised Hilux down and park it on top so there are still two cars in two spots,” said another user.

“Dogs*** under the door handle,” another suggested.

Others suggested tinkering or slashing the vehicle’s tires, while some couldn’t understand the thinking behind the parking stunt.

“I don’t understand the logic here. Presumably they are trying to prevent others from opening doors in their car. But don’t they beg passers-by to do much worse?’

The R8 model (pictured) can fetch as much as $252,500 to $450,780 for the 2022 lineup in coupe and convertible body styles and has been described as the “everyday supercar”

“I’m pretty sure we have that right to counterbalance with logic,” said another.

“If you can afford the flashy car, you can afford the refinish,” another said in response to the online calls to have the vehicle tinkered with.