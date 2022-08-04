Auburn QB TJ Finley is arrested on misdemeanor charge of attempting to elude police

Chestnut quarterback TJ Finley began practice on Thursday, but only after he turned himself in to police on charges of attempted evasion from officers.

Finley was released in time to participate in the Tigers’ first practice session of the season on the Auburn, Alabama campus on Thursday afternoon.

According to his lawyer, the arrest was the result of a previous traffic violation for Finley’s alleged failure to wear a helmet on a moped. Agents have not yet responded to DailyMail.com’s request for a police report.

Chestnut quarterback TJ Finley began fall training on Thursday, but only after turning himself in to police on charges of attempted evasion from officers.

“The charges against my client, TJ Finley, are a result of traffic violations and a misunderstanding,” Finley’s attorney, Davis Whittelsey, said in a statement. AL.com.

“The charges are pending in the municipal court in the city of Auburn, as are all traffic records. As soon as TJ learned of the charges, he turned himself in and was released on a bail that he signed for himself. His first soccer camp at Auburn University has been a success.”

AL.com reports that Auburn’s sports department was aware of the incident ahead of Thursday’s booking, although the team has not yet released a statement.

Finley is one of several Tigers quarterbacks with a shot at a starter job in 2022.

Finley, a three-star recruit from Louisiana, first enrolled at LSU before moving to Auburn in May 2021.

That fall, Finley came off the bench in place of starter Bo Nix to lead the Tigers to a comeback win over Georgia State.

For the season, Finley completed 70 of 128 passes for six touchdowns and one interception.