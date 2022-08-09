Aubrey Plaza shows off her trimmed belly in a bra top with matching skirt

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Aubrey Plaza was a vision Tuesday in white crop top and matching skirt.

The 38-year-old actress was seen on her way to the SAG-Aftra Foundation in New York, where she talked about her upcoming crime thriller Emily The Criminal.

The brunette beauty was joined by her co-star Theo Rossi as they conducted an informed conversation about the film with an attentive audience.

Absolutely fantastic: Aubrey Plaza was a vision on Tuesday in a white crop top and matching skirt. The actress was seen on her way to the SAG-Aftra Foundation in New York, where she talked about her upcoming crime thriller Emily The Criminal.

Are you looking at me?: Plaza’s high-waisted skirt sat tight over her navy, the brunette beauty looked angelic as she later walked through Manhattan

Best known for her role on the sitcom Parks And Recreation, Plaza looked like the budding movie star in every way as she took the stage and later took the streets of Manhattan by storm.

Plaza, who recently turned 38, chose an ethereal two-piece spaghetti strap crop top and a flowy skirt for the engagement that gave both flirty and serious appeal in one.

The sweetheart neckline of the white crop top gracefully accentuated the actress’ cleavage.

Dressed to impress: the sweetheart neckline of the white crop top gracefully accentuated the actress’ cleavage

Complete with a high-waisted skirt pinned above her navy, the brunette beauty looked angelic as she later strolled through the city of Manhattan.

Holding a disposable coffee cup in one hand and a Bottega Veneta-style black woven leather wallet in the other, the star looked anything but comfortable in her chic summer outfit.

The hued actress paired her white two-piece crop top and skirt with black, soft acrylic cat-eye frame sunglasses and went jewelry-free.

Microphone in hand: Plaza participated in SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations: Emily The Criminal at Robin Williams Center in New York City

Plaza navigated the streets of Manhattan, exuding a well-decorated old Hollywood glam image while effortlessly relaxing in the concrete jungle.

Kitten heel slippers were the shoes Plaza chose to complete her big-city look.

The New York heatwave didn’t stop the star, who is a precursor to being cast as the next ‘Tomb Raider’, from staying put.

While her medium-length dark brown locks fell off her more coiffed morning look, Plaza stayed focused and satisfied as she made a statement in white.

Plaza has been busy during her time in New York.

On Monday, she was featured on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, arriving in a different pale suit.

Wide leg pants and an oversized sport coat that screamed unisex 80s business attire were the