Aubrey Plaza looks wonderful in white dress as she’s honored at the Newport Beach Film Festival

Aubrey Plaza was a beauty when she got the . attended Newport Beach Film Festival Sunday at Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach, California.

The 38-year-old actress wore a off-the-shoulder white dress with white sandal heels and parted her brown locks as she posed on the red carpet on a fall day in Southern California.

She wore a diamond choker and kept warm with a black jacket at the event, where she wore a light layer of makeup.

The Wilmington, a Delaware native who appears in season two of HBO’s The White Lotus, was presented with an Artist of Distinction Award at the festival on Sunday.

Aubrey, who played April Ludgate in Parks and Recreation from 2009 to 2015, joined a group of colleagues including Jonathan Majors, Keke Palmer and Patton Oswalt to take the specific accolades.

They are destined for “individuals known for their contribution to the arts, philanthropic endeavors and an overriding dedication to their craft to tell unique and bold stories,” the festival said in a statement. Daily Awards.

Other notable names honored at the cinematic event included Ron Howard who received the Variety Legend and Groundbreaker Award, and Machine Gun Kelly and Anna Diop who received Spotlight Awards.

She was honored especially for her 2022 crime drama Emily the Criminal, in which she played the titular character.

“I loved how cathartic the story is, especially for young people in America who are drowning in debt,” Plaza said. the guard Friday. “So it felt like an opportunity to do something that could really mean a lot to someone, that they felt seen in a way.”

Plaza has had a busy year, appearing in a number of movies and TV shows. They also include the comedy ensemble Spin Me Round and the show Little Demon.

Plaza was seen on a podium against the ocean in Southern California’s upscale community

(L) Plaza, Aimee Carrero, Ron Howard, Patton Oswalt, Colson Baker, Jonathan Majors and Cooper Raiff were among the winners of the festival

She posed with Machine Gun Kelly and Amber Midthunder at the event