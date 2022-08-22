WhatsNew2Day
Aubrey Plaza and husband Jeff Baena look sporty while taking their dogs for a walk in Los Feliz

Entertainment
By Merry

Aubrey Plaza and Husband Jeff Baena Look Sporty While Walking Their Dogs in Los Feliz

By Mark McGreal for Dailymail.Com

Published: 05:31, August 22, 2022 | Updated: 05:31, August 22, 2022

Aubrey Plaza and her husband Jeff Baena enjoyed a relaxing afternoon walk with their dogs in Los Feliz, California, on Sunday.

The 38-year-old actress wore a gray t-shirt and matching pale pants, and she walked in gray sneakers.

Her dark hair hung behind her ears and the locks came down her shoulders.

Her husband, 45, was dressed in a white t-shirt and gray shorts, frayed at the bottom near his knees.

The writer of I Heart Huckabees wore reflective sunglasses and pulled a cap low over his eyes.

The couple’s two dogs seemed to be enjoying the afternoon with happy looks on their panting faces.

Baena and Plaza got married last year after starting their relationship ten years earlier. They have no children.

Plaza’s afternoon outing marked a rare day off for the ever-busy movie and television star.

The Horse Girl actress is currently filming a voice role on the FX show Little Demon.

The animated series revolves around Laura (Plaza), a mother who became pregnant by Satan (Danny DeVito).

Her daughter Chrissy, played by Danny’s real-life daughter Lucy DeVito, comes of age in the series and begins to use her demonic powers.

The first episode of Little Demon will premiere on Thursday, August 25.

In addition to Little Demon, Plaza is also filming a voice role in The Ark and the Aardvark, a 2024 film about an aardvark named Gilbert who must lead all the animals to Noah’s Ark.

