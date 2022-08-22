Aubrey O’Day responds to allegations of photoshopping by sharing a photo of herself hugging Jesus

Aubrey O’Day responded to allegations made about her photoshopping in several photos with a post shared on her Instagram account on Sunday.

The 38-year-old artist shared a few photos that were edited to show her both entering the gates of heaven and hugging a figure that appeared to be Jesus.

The social media personality, who was previously criticized for her behavior on TikTok, wrote a message to express her feelings about the matter.

O’Day began her statement by writing that she “took the PJ to heaven in the past 24..wanted to share with you how beautiful it was..also met Jesus and we hugged it out.”

She then wrote that ‘he told me to leave the little bird on tiktok with SO much to say about my life.. that she should stop washing her cock in the sink. We’re grown ups baby, you gotta run the whole thing through the water.’

The social media personality then wrote that she had actually been to several international locations over the course of her life, as she put it, “I’ve been in this industry for over 20 years, traveling the world since I was 7.”

O’Day added: ‘If I want my Instagram to be curated like a museum of ART, that’s what the f*** is going to happen. I am an artist, a REAL creator.’

She then revealed that “I do all my creative work from my music to my movies…everything from my hair, glamour, nails, styling, backgrounds, editing, shooting and the weather isn’t always perfect when I shoot, and I vacation alone.. I don’t need to be flown to places.’

The media figure pointed out that “a lot of the photos I’m giving you all are in places where you have to climb mountains for hours to get there.”

O’Day noted that “I work hard to give you all beautiful content that feels like the places I travel vibrate… because I want you all to vibrate high with me.”

She then sent a message to the person who called her about allegedly Photoshopping her photos.

The media figure wrote: ‘Lil [Tik]tok girl i’m so sorry at work that you can sit on my page with binoculars all day long.. but i suggest you learn this lesson fast: you don’t even have to focus on others to make your own version are special and necessary in this world.’

O’Day concluded her message by writing, “You can make positive changes just by using your own gifts… stop looking left and right if you want to move forward.”

The DJT singer regularly shares snaps on her social media accounts, accompanied by inspirational messages.

In a viral video on TikTok on the account @residualdata, someone named Sophie pulls out the Show Stopper singer’s Instagram account.

She states that the double-platinum singer “apparently went around Bali on this holiday, just by photoshopping herself into pictures. And it really is like any photo.’

Sophie then demonstrates how easy it is to take a stock photo from a website and then post a photo of a person in front of it.

“I don’t even know if she went to Indonesia,” she exclaims.

Sophie claimed that Aubrey “either steals content from other content creators or from Photoshop itself in random promotional images, with these very inspiring Instagram captions accompanying the photos.”

The internet sleuth then asks, “Why are we doing this at a time when social media is so high and having real effects?”

The San Francisco native rose to fame in 2004 when she emerged as the star of MTV’s Making The Band 3.

The crooner and other participants formed the group Danity Kane. Their first album debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 200 chart in 2006.

Aubrey later took the stage in musical theater, appearing in Hairspray on Broadway in 2008 and in the film American High School in 2009. The reality show contestant was on The Celebrity Apprentice 5, where she placed third, but is perhaps best known for a having an affair with a then-married Donald Trump, Jr.

In 2012, she released her single Wrecking Ball. Her last single Body High Love was released in 2021.