Aubrey O’Day comes under fire after being accused of photoshopping exotic vacations on Instagram

Aubrey O’Day has come under fire for allegedly Photoshopping her photos to make it look like she’s traveling on exotic vacations around the world.

The DJT singer regularly shares snaps on her social media accounts, accompanied by inspirational messages.

In a viral video on TikTok on the account @residualdata, someone named Sophie pulls out the Show Stopper singer’s Instagram account.

She claims the double-platinum singer, 38, “apparently went around Bali on this holiday, just by photoshopping herself into pictures. And it really is like any photo.’

Photoshop?: Aubrey O’Day 38, has been accused of Photoshopping photos to make it look like she’s traveling to exotic locations around the world

Sophie then demonstrates how easy it is to take a stock photo from a website and then post a photo of a person in front of it.

“I don’t even know if she went to Indonesia,” she exclaims.

Sophie claimed that Aubrey “either steals content from other content creators or from Photoshop itself in random promotional images, with these very inspiring Instagram captions accompanying the photos.”

Snaps: The DJT singer routinely shares snaps from various locations around the world on her social media accounts, often accompanied by inspirational messages

Sleuth: An internet sleuth on TikTok named Sophie claimed on her @residualdata feed that the Wrecking Ball singer actually uses photoshop to create the posts

The internet sleuth then asks, “Why are we doing this at a time when social media is so high and having real effects?”

The San Francisco native rose to fame in 2004 when she emerged as the star of MTV’s Making The Band 3.

The crooner and other participants formed the group Danity Kane. Their first album debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 200 chart in 2006.

Demonstration: Sophie shows how easy it is to fake a photo by using stock photos from promotional sites and then putting a person in the photo

Aubrey later took the stage in musical theater, appearing in Hairspray on Broadway in 2008 and in the film American High School in 2009. The reality show contestant was on The Celebrity Apprentice 5, where she placed third, but is perhaps best known for a having an affair with a then-married Donald Trump, Jr.

In 2012, she released her single Wrecking Ball. Her last single Body High Love was released in 2021.