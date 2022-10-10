Auba replies to video of him criticising Arteta and jokes about Arsenal game

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang says his criticism of Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, made in a video circulating on social media, no longer reflects how he feels.

The Chelsea striker also complimented The Gunners on their ‘great’ start, but made a cheeky joke about his new side’s game against them next month.

twitter Aubameyang has responded to a video circulating on social media criticizing his former Arsenal boss

getty And insists he doesn’t feel that way anymore

In a never-before-seen video, Aubameyang is seen in what appears to be a hotel room and claims Arteta has banned him from the club because the Spaniard “cannot handle” “big characters”.

Now, Aubameyang has confirmed via Twitter that he no longer believes in the comments he made in the video filmed earlier this year.

“Aware that there is a video recorded just after I arrived at Barca,” the Blues star tweeted on Monday.

“At the time I still had a lot of bad feelings in me – Arsenal are doing great things this season and I wish all my old boys the best, just not on November 6.

“Now full focus on tomorrow.”

Aubameyang has scored 92 goals in 163 appearances for the Gunners and was also their captain from late 2019 until his departure.

The FA Cup winner got into a fight with Arteta after being regularly late to training and the Spaniard subsequently sidelined him.

twitter Auba made a cheeky joke about Chelsea’s match with Arsenal next month

Getty But insists he doesn’t hold a grudge against his former club

After his exile from Arsenal, the Gabon international signed on a free transfer to Barcelona in January, before returning to the Premier League this summer with Chelsea for £10 million.

So far, the new Blues striker has scored two goals in five games, with Chelsea winning the last three.

But while he is busy focusing on his new venture at Stamford Bridge, Aubameyang is clearly looking forward to the clash against his old club next month.

getty Aubameyang says he no longer feels the anger he felt over him and Arteta’s high-profile dispute

The Gunners are currently top of the Premier League, with eight wins in nine games in the league so far this season.

In the meantime, Aubameyang will look to increase his goal tally with Chelsea as they travel to the San Siro to face AC Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday.

You can hear live commentary from Chelsea vs AC Milan on talkSPORT this Tuesday from 8pm.