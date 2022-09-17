Atwell Perth: Hunt on for man who allegedly sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl after a lift

<!–

A manhunt is underway for an adult who allegedly sexually assaulted a teenage girl after giving her a lift in his car.

The 16-year-old girl accepted a ride from a man near the Harvest Lakes Shopping Center, who then drove her about half a mile to Harmony Oval in Perth’s southern suburbs before allegedly attacking her.

The man was driving a white Holden Commodore sedan and was in his early 20s, Western Australian police said in a statement.

The man has ‘light skin’ between 180 and 185 cm tall.

The alleged incident happened between 7:30 PM and 8:15 PM on Thursday.

Police want to speak to anyone who was in the vicinity of the Harvest Lakes Shopping Center or Harmony Oval, Atwell at the time of the incident.

They also called on the public to provide dashcam footage that could aid their investigation.

“The victim had accepted a lift from a man driving a white Holden Commodore sedan near the Harvest Lakes Shopping Centre,” the police statement said.

“The victim was driven to Harmony Oval and after the victim and the man exited the vehicle and walked up the oval, the victim was sexually assaulted.”

The vice squad detectives have urged anyone who was in the area, or has footage that might aid their investigation, to call Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000 or report it online at crimestopperswa.com.au.

If they have footage, they can submit it directly to the official WA police portal for submission of evidence here.