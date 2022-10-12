Attorneys: Inmate endured ‘torture’ during execution attempt

MONTGOMERY, Ala (AP) — An Alabama inmate said prison staff stabbed him with needles for more than an hour when they tried to locate a vein during an aborted lethal injection last month. At one point, they had him hang vertically on a stretcher before state officials decided to call off the execution.

Lawyers for 57-year-old Alan Eugene Miller wrote about his experience during the September 22 execution attempt in Alabama in a lawsuit filed last week. Miller’s lawyers try to stop the state from a second lethal injection.

Two men in scrubs used needles to repeatedly examine Miller’s arms, legs, feet and hands, at one point using a cell phone flashlight to aid their search for a vein, according to the Oct. 6 court case. The lawyers called Miller the “sole living survivor of the execution in the United States” and said Alabama subjected Miller “to the very needless and wanton infliction of pain that the Eighth Amendment intended to prohibit.”

Alabama has asked the state Supreme Court to set a new execution date for Miller, saying the execution was only canceled due to a time issue as the state faced a midnight deadline to initiate the lethal injection. bring.

“Despite this botched execution, the physical and mental torture inflicted by Mr. Miller and the fact that defendants have now botched three lethal injection executions in just four years, defendants are relentlessly trying to re-execute Mr. of a lethal injection,” Miller’s attorneys wrote, referring to one execution that was canceled and another that took three hours to get underway.

“Then what, in the eyes of defendants, is a constitutional amount of time to stab a person with needles in an attempt to kill him?” his lawyers wrote.

The 351-pound inmate testified in a previous court hearing that medical personnel always struggle to access his veins, which is why he wanted to be executed by nitrogen hypoxia, a newly approved method of execution the state has yet to try.

Miller said he was led to the execution room at 10 p.m., about an hour after the U.S. Supreme Court lifted an injunction blocking the death warrant, and was strapped to the gurney at about 10:15 p.m.

After the two men used needles to examine different parts of his body for a vein, also using a phone flashlight to help, Miller told the men, “he could feel they couldn’t access his veins. but rather pricked around his veins.” Later, a third man began beating his neck in an apparent attempt to look for a vein.

The three men in scrubs stopped probing and left the room after a loud knock on a death room window from the state’s observation room, according to the court. A prison officer then moved the stretcher into a vertical position. Miller said the wall clock read 11:40 PM and he estimated he hung there for about 20 minutes before being abandoned and told his execution had been canceled for the evening.

“Mr. Miller felt nauseous, disoriented, confused and fearful of being killed, and was deeply disturbed by his image of state personnel staring silently at him from the observation room as he hung vertically from the stretcher. Blood leaked from some of Mr Miller’s wounds,” the motion read.

Miller was sentenced to death after being convicted of a 1999 workplace outburst in which he killed Terry Jarvis, Lee Holdbrooks and Scott Yancy.

“Due to the late hour, the Alabama Department of Corrections was limited in attempts to gain intravenous access. ADOC made the decision about 11:30 p.m. to halt its attempts to gain IV access, resulting in the expiration of the court’s execution order,” the attorney general’s office wrote in the request for a new order. date.

In any case, this is the third time Alabama has had problems with vein access during a lethal injection. The July execution of Joe Nathan James by the state took more than three hours to get underway. Alabama has called off the 2018 execution of Doyle Hamm after it was unable to establish an intravenous line.

