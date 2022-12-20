Attorney booted from Radio City Christmas special when targeted by facial recognition

A lawyer working for a firm involved in a lawsuit against MSG Entertainment has been kicked out of a New York Radio City Music Hall after being targeted by facial recognition.

Kelly Conlon, 44, was escorting her nine-year-old daughter’s Boy Scout troop to see the Rockettes Christmas Spectacular last month when she was flagged down and asked to leave the venue.

The boy scout’s mother was then forced to wander outside in the rain for 90 minutes while her daughter watched the show despite having a ticket. New York Post reported.

Madison Square Garden CEO James Dolan has reportedly banned anyone working for a law firm that has filed a lawsuit against any of its companies, including the Knicks, Rangers, Radio City, MSG and several restaurants, the outlet reported.

Conlon is not directly linked to any cases against MSG, but is an associate of the New Jersey-based law firm of Davis, Saperstein and Solomon. She described the experience as “shameful and humiliating.”

“It was pretty much at the same time as I went through the metal detector that I heard a woman with long dark hair and a gray scarf say through an intercom or loudspeaker,” she said. NBC New York.

“They knew my name before I told them, they knew the company I belonged to before I told them, and they told me I wasn’t supposed to be there.”

A facial recognition sign is used as a security measure to ensure the safety of guests and employees at the venue.

But Conlon argued that she was not a threat, but the guards kicked her out anyway, stating that they knew she was a lawyer.

New Jersey-based law firm Davis, Saperstein, and Solomon has been involved in personal injury litigation for years against a restaurant that now falls under the umbrella of MSG Entertainment.

“I don’t practice in New York. I’m not a lawyer working cases against MSG,” Conlon said.

Sam Davis, a partner at the company where Conlon works, described the incident as a “collective punishment” against those taking on MSG Entertainment

A spokesperson for MSG Entertainment said in a statement to NBC New York that they “have a clear policy in place.”

“That prevents attorneys who have an active lawsuit against the company from attending events at our locations until that lawsuit is resolved,” the statement said.

While we understand that this policy may be disappointing to some, we cannot ignore the fact that litigation creates an inherently unfavorable environment.

“All attorneys involved were notified of the policy, including Davis, Saperstein and Salomon, who were notified twice.”

Sam Davis, a partner at the company where Conlon works, described the incident as “collective punishment.”

“This whole plan is a pretext for collective punishment of opponents who would dare to sue MSG in their billion-dollar network,” Davis said.

Madison Square Garden CEO James Dolan has reportedly banned anyone working for a law firm that has filed a lawsuit against one of his interests.

The Rockettes are an American precision dance company. Founded in 1925 in St. Louis, they have been performing at Radio City Music Hall in New York City since 1932

Other firms have sued for being blacklisted, with Conlon saying she thought a recent order from a judge in one of those cases made it clear that ticket holders would not be denied entry to shows.

“In this particular situation, only the lawyer who chose to attend was denied entry, and the rest of her group, including the Girl Scouts, were all able to attend and enjoy the show,” MSG stated.

Conlon said she was just a mom taking her daughter to a Christmas show and explained she had no choice but to wait outside.

Davis said he would now challenge MSG’s license with the State Liquor Authority.

“The liquor license MSG was given requires them to admit members of the public unless there are people who would disrupt and pose a threat to safety,” Davis said.

“Taking a mother, separating a mother from her daughter and Girl Scouts she watched over and doing it under the pretext of protecting any disclosure of process information is absolutely absurd.

“The fact that they’re using facial recognition to do this is frightening. It’s un-American to do this.’

An MSG spokesperson reiterated in a statement that safety is their top priority and that facial recognition is just one of the methods they use.

MSG Entertainment also said it is confident that their policies follow all applicable laws, including the New York State Liquor Authority.