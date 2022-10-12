Attitude Awards 2022: Stars turn out in force for event

The stars attended the 11th annual Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards held Wednesday night at The Roundhouse in London.

Scarlett Moffatt looked sensational as she joined Scott Dobinson on the red carpet before taking a seat at the chic ceremony hosted by Michelle Visage.

The invite-only event, powered by Jaguar, celebrates some of the biggest LGBTQ+ names in film, TV, music and theater.

Lovebirds: Scarlett Moffatt, 31, put on a very leggy display when she hosted the Attitude Awards at The Roundhouse in London on Wednesday night with beau Scott Dobinson

Scarlett, 31, put on a very leggy display, posing for a storm in a black mini dress adorned with perspex sequins.

The stunner added height to her curvaceous frame with a pair of metallic platform heels and carried the color story in her accessories while carrying a green jeweled handbag.

The former Gogglebox star opted for a bronzed makeup palette with lots of mascara and a glossy lip and slicked her raven-colored locks into a ponytail.

Meanwhile, Police Officer Scott cut a neat figure in a gray three-piece suit which he layered over a crisp white shirt and finished with black dress shoes.

Hostess Michelle Visage, 54, looked nothing short of sensational in a microscopic mini dress that left little to the imagination.

The Ru Paul’s Drag Race jury showed off her incredible figure in the deep dress with a thigh-high split and sequin embellishment.

Michelle also donned a matching glittery garter for the evening as she pulled her hair into a lavishly crimped ponytail.

The evening’s entertainment was courtesy of nominee Ellie Goulding, 35, who played an exclusive first look at her latest single Let It Die.

She was also joined by Spice Girl Melanie Chisholm, 48, who roared onto the stage in a Jaguar Ftype 75 to perform a plethora of hits including Who Do You Think You Are? and I turn to you.

Darren Styles OBE, publisher of Attitude magazine, said: “The world’s largest LGBTQ media brand returns to celebrate just some of the biggest LGBTQ+ names from film, TV, music, theater, art and beyond with the Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar’.

He continued: ‘To spice up an already sensational event, we are also delighted to welcome Cat Burns, Ellie Goulding, Sink the Pink with Melanie C and Lady Blackbird to the stage for a show unlike any other. others in the UK awards calendar! ‘.

Judge Rinder, 44, looked sweet in a burgundy velvet blazer that he paired with a matching waistband and polka dot pocket square.

The broadcaster completed the look with dark pants and put on a highly animated display as he stepped out on the red carpet.

It comes after Scarlett shares how she hopes Scott will propose to her in time for Christmas so it can be like a “Disney fairytale.”

Despite being time-conscious, the presenter admitted she wouldn’t get on one knee in front of her husband because she was “quite shy,” and joked that she’s “too short” after all.

She told MailOnline iIn an exclusive interview: ‘It is now October. I’m not dropping any hints, but he only has three months until the end of the year!

‘You know what? I always say we’re in a really happy place, so when it happens, it happens, but I think it’s just because this is the time when everyone is proposed to, like Christmas and New Years.

“So I think it’s always on the back of my mind, the Disney Princess version of me thinks, ‘Oh, it could be a fairytale,’ but I don’t think he gives in to the peer pressure.”

When asked if she would turn the tables and propose to the policeman herself, as her mother Betty did with father Mark, he answered firmly no.

The former I’m A Celebrity winner said, “No. My mom proposed to my dad, which is great for her, but I just can’t imagine doing it myself.

‘Believe it or not, I’m actually quite shy and the thought of getting down on one knee…and he’s six feet and I’m six feet! If I get on one knee, I’ll be on his knee!’

Scarlett and Scott started dating in late 2018 and their relationship went public in March 2019.