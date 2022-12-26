Attempted robbery in Mermaid Waters: Gold Coast man in underwear chases would-be robbers

A man wearing nothing but his underwear was filmed confronting a group of men on a suburban street after they attempted to rob a house on Boxing Day.

Security footage shows a man running from a house in Mermaid Waters on the Gold Coast to chase a group of men fleeing an attempted robbery early Monday morning.

The video shows two men, including one with a shirt wrapped over his head, hiding his face, running towards two parked cars on the street as the guard follows them.

The resident, who was wearing only a pair of underwear, managed to grab one of the alleged robbers’ shirts as he writhed in an attempt to escape.

A hero in his underwear has been filmed (pictured) chasing down robbers on the Gold Coast on Boxing Day

Two of the would-be robbers rushed to the aid of their accomplice, and one hurled a bat at the vigilante, who successfully parried it.

The captured thief finally frees himself from his shirt and escapes from the man, before the group of five criminals manage to flee in the cars.

A Queensland Police spokesman said officers were called to a Hood Court house at around 4:40am to report that two men had broken into two vehicles.

“A 50-year-old male occupant on the property disturbed the couple,” the spokesperson said.

“Two other men confronted the man, drawing a bat and a knife, before a physical altercation occurred in which the man suffered a minor cut to his hand.”

The spokesman said the five suspected offenders left the scene in a silver BMW X4 and a white Mazda CX-3.

The BMW was reported stolen from a Helensvale address this morning.

The Mazda has not been reported stolen at this stage.

Investigations are ongoing.