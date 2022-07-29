Attacking quality, Almiron and Sean Longstaff… five things we learned as Newcastle beat Atalanta

Newcastle United were Friday night 1-0 winner of Serie A outfit Atalanta at St James’ Park.

A crowd of over 40,000 saw striker Chris Wood score the only goal from the penalty spot in the 39th minute.

Our North East football correspondent, CRAIG HOPE, was on hand to give you five topics to talk about from the friendly…

Wait transfer

Newcastle have yet to sign an attacking player this summer, despite this being the most obvious area for improvement en route to the transfer window.

The front three that started here – Wood, Ryan Fraser and Jacob Murphy – will almost certainly be changed at the start of the season, but there was still reason to believe that more quality was needed in the final third. Few finished chances were created and it was no real surprise that the only goal came from the penalty spot.

Yes, their threat will improve for the inclusion of Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin, but it’s clear Howe wants more.

The head coach said: “Never say never, but as the days go by it seems more and more unlikely (a new signing by next weekend). We are desperate to try and improve the group with the right player.

“I probably wouldn’t have hoped to be in that situation (no offensive signing), but that’s the transfer window. The important thing is that we get the right players, not the speed at which we get those players.

“There is a slight frustration, but not directed at anyone on our side, in the form of a frustration that we haven’t done business. There is an understanding of the window and the mechanics of what goes into making wire transfers.

“There’s frustration because you want to build your team and you want to get the close-knit nature of that team up and running quickly.”

Almi run adds humor to his game

Miguel Almiron has been the biggest winner to date in the summer friendlies, taking himself from probable substitute to probable starter for the opener against Nottingham Forest next Saturday.

He has always walked around very quickly – the problem was that such an attempt was too often without direction or humor. That seems to be changing in recent weeks and the attacker is increasingly placing himself in promising positions.

He scored six runs in pre-season, including a double in a 3-2 loss to Benfica in the midweek. So it was a surprise to see him start here in midfield rather than as one of the front three. Still, he was lively and purposeful and it would be a shock if he wasn’t in the XI for the curtain-raiser.

Part of a player

Regular readers will know this observation, but Elliot Anderson is a competitor to Almiron when it comes to players who have elevated their status this summer.

The 19-year-old took the penalty leading to Wood’s winner and was only denied an own goal by a fingertip serve as he chopped from one foot to the other and curled into the bottom corner in the second half.

In my view he is clearly more effective than several senior team-mates in forward areas and so he should stay at St James’ Park this season.

The dilemma is whether his development would be better served by spending a season on loan where he is a regular starter. His prowess is evident though, and there are shades of a young Ross Barkley about his build and touch.

Howe said afterwards: “He has performed very well, but no decision (about his future) will be made until the end of the transfer window, probably in the last few days. At the moment it certainly looks like he will stay with us, because of his achievements.”

Sean played the long game

Sean Longstaff didn’t enjoy his time with former boss Steve Bruce, but has looked like a different player under Howe. The manager was clearly impressed with his performance here, and twice applauded with raised arms for recovery tackles.

Longstaff appeared to be on track to leave the club before Howe’s arrival and takeover and his decision to stay – he signed a new contract this year – is bearing fruit. He could be a big player for Newcastle this season if he stays fit and happy.

clap plank

Looking razor sharp on the recent Austria tour, Jonjo Shelvey revealed he’d been working with a personal trainer all summer. It was a blow to the midfielder and to Howe when he suffered a hamstring injury last week.

We were told the damage is not significant and he will be out for three to four weeks. But to miss the start of the season, given his extra effort to get in shape, is a real shame.