Attackers kill a mayor, state lawmaker separately in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Attackers shot a mayor on Wednesday in Mexico’s southern state of Guerrero, authorities said, while unconfirmed reports in local media said eight others were also killed.

Later, in the neighboring state of Morelos, a state legislator was shot dead in the town of Cuernavaca south of Mexico City.

While attacks on officials are not uncommon in Mexico, they come at a time when President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s security strategy is hotly debated. The president has placed enormous responsibility on the armed forces rather than the civilian police for curbing the continued high level of violence in Mexico.

Guerrero’s security coordination group confirmed the murder of Conrado Mendoza, mayor of San Miguel Totolapan, in a statement. The remote township is located in Tierra Caliente, one of Mexico’s most conflicted areas, and is disputed by multiple drug-trafficking gangs.

In 2016, the residents of Totolapan had enough of the kidnappings by the local gang “Los Tequileros”, who kidnapped the mother of the gang leader to exploit the release of others.

Late on Wednesday, local media said at least eight people were killed in the attack. There was no confirmation from the authorities.

In Cuernavaca, Morelos State Attorney General Uriel Carmona said two gunmen riding a motorcycle shot and killed state deputy Gabriela Marín as she got out of a vehicle.

Local outlets said Marín, a member of the Morelos Progress party, was murdered in a pharmacy in Cuernavaca. A person with Marín was said to have been injured in the attack.

Morelos Gov. Cuauhtémoc Blanco condemned the attack, saying via Twitter that security forces were deployed to search for the attackers.

The deaths of Mendoza and Marín brought the number of mayors killed during López Obrador’s administration to 18 and the number of state legislators to eight, according to data from Etellekt Consultores.

The Mexican Congress this week is debating the president’s proposal to extend the military’s policing duties to 2028. Last month, lawmakers approved López Obrador’s attempt to transfer the ostensibly civilian National Guard under military control.

