Attack on Anthony Albanese’s little white dog Toto fails

An innocent photo of Anthony Albanese’s little white dog Toto has been targeted by the opposition, with an MP calling him out for supposedly honoring his pet rather than Vietnam veterans.

The prime minister, who regularly uploads photos of his cavoodle, posted the photo on his Twitter account Friday morning with the caption: “Happy international dog day.”

Nationals leader David Littleproud posted a screenshot of the post to his own Twitter profile, accusing Mr Albanian of preferring to commemorate International Dog Day over Vietnam Veterans’ Day.

“So the Prime Minister can recognize his dog on International Dog Day, but couldn’t bring himself to honor our Australian Veterans on Vietnam Veterans Day,” he wrote.

Vietnam Veterans’ Day on August 18 commemorates the 60,000 Australians who served in the Vietnam War, including the 521 who died.

Mr Littleproud has attacked Mr Albanian for not posting anything about the day on his social media pages.

But in fact, the prime minister did pay tribute to the veterans on his Instagram story which is no longer viewable.

Sources close to Mr Albanian have described Mr Littleproud’s attack with his dog as ‘ridiculous’.

It comes as leading opposition figures accuse Mr Albanese of living in the past after he announced two investigations likely to harm the coalition.

One will explore how and why Scott Morrison has secretly sworn himself into five ministerial portfolios during the pandemic and the other is a royal commission in the robodebt scandal.

Mr Albanian is pictured with Toto after casting his vote in the May 2021 federal election

Deputy Liberal leader Sussan Ley said the Labor government should focus on the cost of living having a crisis already backtracked on its election promise to cut utility bills by $275 a year by 2025.

“The only promise I’m focusing on today is the broken $275 promise on the cost of the electric bills,” she told Sunrise Friday morning.

“In my electorate, people live on low and fixed incomes and need the support, but more importantly, they need government attention about them, their households, their families and their future.”

Education Minister Jason Clare hit back, saying Labor will introduce a range of cost-of-living measures that the coalition is opposing, including cheaper childcare and more affordable housing for key public service workers.