Attack of the 60ft JLo! Huge billboard of NUDE Jennifer Lopez goes up on Sunset amid JLo Body launch

She is currently enjoying her honeymoon with her new husband and their children in Paris.

But on Monday, Jennifer Lopez’s presence in Los Angeles was felt as another version of her stole the show in the form of a 60ft billboard.

A promotional image of the 53-year-old star in the nude was erected on the Sunset Strip, advertising her newly launched JLo Body ‘booty balm’.

The traffic-calming ad showed the veteran entertainer without a sting of clothing as she posed against a white background.

She showed off her enviable curves and flawless complexion as she leaned on a white block.

Lopez modeled with one knee bent and one leg extended behind her, revealing her tight muscles.

She looked at the camera and cast a seductive glance as her long, golden blond hair fell to her waist.

The Bronx-born beauty officially launched the new product on her 53rd birthday, July 24, on Instagram with a new ad campaign.

The bombshell was broken in a semi-transparent white swimsuit as she pushed her new $65 booty balm.

A caption on JLo Beauty’s account quoted the singer as explaining, “It’s all the power and science behind JLo Beauty…now for Body.”

In addition, it was described as ‘body care that is intentional, purposeful and delivers real results’.

On her personal social media, the brand new Mrs. Affleck shared a tantalizing video to promote the cream.

She showed off her incredible figure in a range of athletic and artistic poses that showed off her skin.

The apparently flashed close-up shots of her firm flesh as she hydrated with her supposedly science-backed brew.

She wrote in the caption, “We give all this care and attention to the skin of our face, but we sometimes neglect the body.”

She continued, adding, “It was important to me to create a skincare routine for the body to meet its specific and unique needs, and we started with the loot!”

Lopez wore a slim-fitting black romper with cutouts all over and teased her smooth skin.

She rocked dewy makeup, complete with her signature glossy lip, as stated in a voiceover clip, “The Power of JLo Beauty—Now for the Body.”

The product sold out on Monday, with the company instructing consumers to order “early August” for shipment.

Jennifer surprised fans last week when she revealed that she and Ben Affleck flew to Las Vegas to tie the knot in an intimate ceremony.

Soon after, the newlyweds flew to France, where they were seen admiring the sights and enjoying the scenery.

The pair are joined by their respective children: Ben’s two daughters, Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, and Jennifer’s 14-year-old twins Maximilian and Emme.