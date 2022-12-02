Atomi’s new e-scooter doubles its safety and is still neutral in all other aspects

E-scooter brand Atomi has launched a new flagship vehicle, the Alpha, with a greater emphasis on safety than most others. This results in some features that, surprisingly, many other e-scooters don’t have, such as street turn signals.

There are other scooters, such as the NIU KQi3 Pro, which use LED headlights, brake lights and reflectors for safety (all of which the Alpha also has), but most of the time companies stop there. However, Atomi opted for it add more than the base. In addition to the indicators, the Alpha is equipped with a series of adjustable mood lighting below deck and on the stem which are useful for night rides. You can control these through the Atomi app, where you change the color of the lights and their pattern. For the turn signals, there are physical switches on the steering wheel, similar to a car.

When it comes to locks, Atomi felt it necessary to double down. You can protect the Alpha via the in-app lock; something that other brands opt for. But there’s also a physical combination lock with a thin steel cable to wrap around a bike rack embedded in the deck. We asked Atomi why it chose to include a physical lock since most don’t. A company representative told us it was common practice to provide that second layer of security so people don’t have to lug around extra equipment.

As seen elsewhere

Safety features aside, the Atomi Alpha looks like a pretty decent urban electric scooter, although there’s nothing internally that we haven’t seen before.

The scooter is powered by a 650W motor with a top speed of 30 kilometers per hour (approximately 18 miles per hour) and a maximum range of 40 kilometers (25 miles). The deck, on top of 9-inch anti-puncture tires, can carry a maximum load of 120 kilograms (265 pounds). An LED display on the handlebar shows your current speed and remaining battery life. And the rear suspension is promised to “guarantee you a smooth ride [on] different areas,” says Atomi.

Other notable features include three speed modes (pedestrian, eco and sport) and a foldable stem for easier storage. Again, these are all things that can be seen elsewhere. But if you’re someone who likes to drive at night and want more safety, the Alpha is certainly well equipped for that.

It is currently only for sale in the US via Atomi's website from $649.99. At the time of writing, there are only two colors: Zinc White and Pine Green (black is currently sold out). Atomi's representative told us that the company is looking into shipping overseas, but could not provide a date.

Other options

As expensive as the Alpha may be, it’s still not the most high-end scooter out there. If you’re looking for something more powerful, the Oracle Red Bull racing team recently unveiled the RBS #01 scooter

. It has a top speed of 45 kilometers per hour with a range of 60 kilometers. In fact, the RBS is specifically designed to be exceptionally strong; just be prepared to pay a small fortune for it.