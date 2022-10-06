Atomic-level 3D models show us how gadgets work

Illustration of atomic probe tomography analysis. The 3D map on the left shows the measured distribution of atoms, with each point representing one atom. Using the APT data, the researchers can build accurate atomic-scale models, as shown on the right. They can identify individual atoms, here titanium (Ti), to which the material (ErMnO3) has been added to modify its properties. Credit: Kasper Aas Hunnestad, NTNU



Although nanotechnology and materials science are complicated topics for most of us, the research in these areas is of great interest to almost everyone. For example, your digital gadgets are completely dependent on it.

Today, all microelectronics depend on semiconductors. These are materials that are not very good at conducting electricity. But you can add small amounts of other substances to it, a process known as doping. This improves the semiconductor’s performance so they aren’t so bad after all.

“In the past, we’ve doped semiconductors and saw that this drastically changed the electrical properties of the material,” says Ph.D. candidate Kasper Aas Hunnestad at NTNU’s Department of Materials Science and Engineering.

This is all well and good. It’s nice when something works. But aside from the fact that it works, we haven’t always understood why it works. This is especially true at the atomic level.

“Now we know much better how to visualize the individual added atoms, which were previously almost impossible to find. This gives us new insights and allows us to understand how they influence the properties of that material,” says Hunnestad .

Why ‘knowing why’ is important too

And then? Why on earth should we worry about individual atoms and why something works? Isn’t it good enough to know it works? If this were the case, physicists and chemists would certainly enjoy the research, but the rest of us wouldn’t benefit much from it.

“Only when you know more about how something works, you can manipulate and optimize the material,” says Dennis Meier. He is a professor in NTNU’s Department of Materials Science and Engineering, who led the project.

For example, you can make more efficient, environmentally friendly or cheaper materials for the job to be performed. Or you can assign new properties to a material you already have available with much greater precision. This is also essential for developing future materials for sustainable technology.

“Often we want to add new functionality to materials. For that we need to know exactly what role each individual atom plays,” says Meier.

The NTNU-SINTEF team. Sverre M. Selbach, Muhammad Zeeshan Khalid, Antonius TJ van Helvoort, Kasper A. Hunnestad, Constantinos Hatzoglou, Dennis Meier and Per Erik Vullum. Credit: Geir Mogen, NTNU



Advanced imaging techniques make it possible

Hunnestad and colleagues present the results of many, many hours of work using atom probe tomography (APT) in a recent paper in nature communication.

APT is an advanced piece of advanced equipment that NTNU acquired a few years ago. The machine can give a three-dimensional representation of what a material looks like, down to the atomic level, explains Constantinos Hatzoglou. He is a senior engineer in the APT laboratory of the Department of Materials Science and Engineering.

Hunnestad and colleagues used this excellent ability to study a new type of oxide-based semiconductor to which very small amounts of a substance have been added to modify its properties.

“Using conventional microscopy techniques, we couldn’t see how small amounts of additives positioned themselves in semiconductors,” Hunnestad says. The new results show that investing in the very best technical equipment, such as this APT machine, pays off enormously and enables groundbreaking research.

Shows the huge potential

Also with APT the research is not exactly easy. But by bringing together colleagues from different experimental and theoretical backgrounds – along with hard and inspired work – the NTNU team has found solutions.

“This is not only a great achievement. It also shows the enormous potential of the APT technique for research areas where it has not been applied before. It shows the unique opportunities we have thanks to the modern infrastructure available in NTNU’s NanoLab and TEM Gemini center”, says Meier.

Hunnestad has been working with APT for about three years. He has performed extensive correlated microscopy measurements, supported by Antonius van Helvoort and Per Erik Vullum. Van Helvoord is a professor at NTNU’s Department of Physics and experts in high-resolution electron microscopy, while Vullum is Professor II at NTNU’s Department of Physics and senior researcher at SINTEF Industry.

Hunnestad and Meier are excited about all the fascinating possibilities that have already emerged from their APT-based research and the new perspectives for the characterization of functional materials at the atomic scale.

Imaging individual titanium atoms mixed in a semiconductor

For their recent paper, the research group looked at the oxide-based semiconductor Er(Mn,Ti)O 3 . For this purpose, their collaborators at the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory in the US added small amounts of the element titanium (Ti) to erbium manganate (ErMnO3).

“With the atomic probe, we can get a three-dimensional representation of how the titanium atoms are positioned in the semiconductor,” Meier says. “This allows us to link the new electrical properties of the material all the way down to individual atoms.”

dr. Muhammad Zeeshan Khalid is a member of the team led by Sverre Selbach, a professor in NTNU’s Department of Materials Science and Engineering. He supplemented the experiments with calculations. These calculations provide more insight into the effects that individual atoms can have on the physical properties.

One of the advantages of what the researchers have done is that they can also apply the method to many other substances. It’s not just limited to the substances the NTNU research team has experimented with.

“The procedures and the results are of wide interest. They can expand our understanding of oxide-based semiconductors and functional materials in general. The research opens completely new doors,” says Meier.

Cooperative approach strengthens research

Many people from different departments of NTNU have contributed to make this scientific breakthrough possible. SINTEF, the Research Council of Norway, the Norwegian Micro and Nanofabrication Facility (NorFab), the Norwegian Laboratory for Minerals and Materials Characterization (MiMaC), the Norwegian Center for Transmission Electron Microscopy (NORTEM) and NTNU Nano supported the work.

The researchers point out that this collaboration nicely demonstrates the power of interdisciplinary research. It shows what can be achieved with a solid start-of-the-art infrastructure.

The details of how Hunnestad achieved such excellent results are probably not easy for most of us to digest. But the link to the research article below will give you something to chew on if you want to dig into it.

Major advances for electronic gadgets of the future

More information:

KA Hunnestad et al, Atomic-scale 3D imaging of individual dopant atoms in an oxide semiconductor, nature communication (2022). KA Hunnestad et al, Atomic-scale 3D imaging of individual dopant atoms in an oxide semiconductor,(2022). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-022-32189-0

Provided by the Norwegian University of Science and Technology

