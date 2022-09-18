Atletico Madrid supporters are heard chanting ‘Vinicius is a monkey’ ahead of Real Madrid match

Atletico Madrid supporters chanted racial abuse at Real Madrid player Vinicius Jr as they entered the club’s Wanda Metropolitano stadium on Sunday night ahead of the city’s derby.

‘Vinicius is a monkey’ shouted a sizeable group of Atletico supporters as they waited to enter the stadium.

The disgraceful scenes came two days after Real Madrid issued a statement condemning racist abuse directed at the Brazilian.

The storm has been brewing all week.

Last weekend, Vinicius was criticized for doing a dance after scoring against Mallorca at the Santiago Bernabeu.

He responded by summoning members of the Mallorca bench to urge their players to sack him.

Atletico Madrid supporters have been filmed shouting racist abuse at Vinicius Jr

This opened up a debate about whether or not it was disrespectful for a player to dance after scoring, and then when the racists started to wade in.

There were comments on a late night Spanish football show by football agent Pedro Bravo that if Vinicius wanted to dance a samba when he scored he should return to Brazil.

Then he said, ‘He should be respectful instead of behaving like a monkey’.

Spanish agent Pedro Bravo told Vinicius Jr to ‘stop playing the monkey’ on El Chiringuito TV

Real Madrid responded with their statement, although they did not name the show where the comments were broadcast.

Atletico Madrid then inadvertently increased the pre-match tension. Team captain Koke was asked what would happen at the Metropolitano if Vinicius celebrated with a dance and he said: ‘there will be trouble’.

Real Madrid went into the derby having won all eight of their matches in all competitions this season and knew they would go eight clear of their neighbors if they could win the game.

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid sent out a tweet ahead of the match urging supporters to support the club with ‘passion’ but to show ‘respect’ to their opponents.

‘Countdown to the derby. Support Atleti with passion and respect for the rival!’ wrote the club on social media.