Atletico Madrid ‘planning January bid for Gerard Pique’

Atlético Madrid are planning to make an offer for defender Pique, a report said.

It is believed that Pique’s relationship with manager and former team-mate Xavi has completely broken down after Barcelona attempted to retire the 35-year-old.

According to Okdiario via the Mirrorrivals Athletico are expected to make an offer for the former World Cup winner in January, with Barcelona doing everything they can to secure Pique’s exit.

Pique is believed to be upset over a lack of playing time and the recent leak of his contract.

The club and player had been in touch over a new reduced pay deal but no agreement was reached and it is increasingly unlikely that Pique will play for the club again.

He has fallen dramatically in the pecking order after the summer arrivals of Andreas Christensen and Joules Kounde, but recent injuries to Kunde and Ronald Araujo could increase his chances of getting involved.

Pique’s contract runs until 2024 and Barca have reportedly urged him to stop playing in a bid to save himself £46million.

Atletico are said to have announced their intentions to sign Pique in January, with Diego Simeone being a great admirer of the defender.

Barcelona would prefer the player to retire but would likely accept that he would be cut off the wage bill amid a series of financial difficulties.

Pique has made 608 appearances for Barcelona since moving from Manchester United in 2008, scoring 50 goals.