Atletico Madrid FINALLY start Antoine Griezmann, after ‘agreeing’ cut-price £22m transfer

Antoine Griezmann starts for Atletico Madrid for the first time this season in tonight’s clash with rivals Real Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano.

The French forward had been limited to substitute appearances so far this season as Atletico looked set to avoid paying Barcelona a £35m fee if he exceeds the £50-a-month mark. playing time during his loan spell at the club.

But according to reports in L’Equipe hinted that an agreement had been reached between the two clubs, Griezmann will make his first start for the club in tonight’s big Madrid derby.

The 31-year-old’s seven appearances in LaLiga this season have all come after the 60th minute and Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has strongly suggested the restrictions have come from the hierarchy at the club.

Griezmann has still managed to score three times across those games but will be relieved that he can now finally complete a full ninety minutes as he looks to secure his place in France’s squad ahead of the World Cup in November.

Barcelona had dug their heels in to try to get the full £35million back for the striker, but are now happy to accept the reduced fee as the cash-strapped club look to get some cash back for their unwanted stars.

Tensions between the two clubs had been strained over the transfer and have only communicated through the player’s lawyer Sevan Karian, who acted as a mediator in the deal.

It had been thought that Griezmann would have to wait until after the international break to make his first start of the season, but the deal appears to have included tonight’s meeting with Real Madrid.

Atletico go into the match looking to be the first team to take points from Carlo Ancelotti’s men this season. Real have won five out of five so far this campaign and a win would see them leapfrog Barcelona to the top of the table.