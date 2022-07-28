Atletico Madrid fans unfurl ‘CR7 not welcome’ banner at friendly amid Cristiano Ronaldo anger

Savage Atletico Madrid fans have doubled down on their appeal to the club not to sign Cristiano Ronaldo by rolling out a ‘CR7 not welcome’ banner during a pre-season exhibition game on Wednesday.

Atletico defeated third-rate Numancia 4-0 at the Estadio Municipal de El Burgo de Osma, but during the win, dozens of the club’s supporters made their views on the 37-year-old clear from the stands.

There were rumors that Ronaldo was linked with Wanda Metropolitano, but Atletico’s large fanbase said the Portuguese star did not fit the club’s ethos.

Atletico Madrid fans unfolded the ‘CR7 NOT WELCOME’ banner during a pre-season friendly

Furious Atletico fans made sure their voices were heard as the match aired in Numancia

Numancia’s banner came just hours after fan group Union Internacional de Penas del Atletico de Madrid issued a statement saying CR7 was not in line with the club’s values.

As previously reported in Sportsmail, the Atletico fan alliance said: “Given the possibility that the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo is more than just a rumor, we express our utter rejection of any hypothetical inclusion in our club.

“The aforementioned player represents the antithesis of the values ​​that characterize our Atleti, such as commitment, generosity, simplicity and humility.

“Even in the unlikely event that a player in decline like Cristiano Ronaldo can secure a title; we would not accept his signature.

“The feeling of belonging to our Atletico is not within his reach until his accident, so he could never have our affection or recognition. That is why we are asking the club to reject his potential signing, if he has ever been considered.”

Atletico fans don’t believe the Manchester United player would fit their ethos

Ronaldo has reportedly told United he wants to leave to pursue Champions League football

Enrique Cerezo, the president of Atletico, had recently ruled out a transfer for Ronaldo due to their intense rivalry with Real Madrid.

The Portuguese player spent nine years at the Bernabéu from 2009 to 2018, becoming their all-time leading scorer.

Cerezo told COPE: ‘I don’t know who made this story about Cristiano Ronaldo against Atletico Madrid.

‘It is absolutely not true. It is practically impossible for him to come to Atletico Madrid.”

Ronaldo has told Manchester United he wants to leave in search of Champions League football, and has missed the club’s pre-season tour of the US.

He sat on the sidelines at Carrington when United defeated Wrexham 4-1 in a friendly that was played behind closed doors on Wednesday.