Atlético Madrid have confirmed the permanent signing of Antoine Griezmann from Barcelona.

The 31-year-old joined Diego Simeone on loan last year, but this campaign is limited to just 30 minutes of cameos from the couch.

Getty Griezmann has joined Atlético Madrid on a permanent contract with Barcelona

It was previously revealed that a clause had been included in his contract that, if he played at least 45 minutes in 14 matches, the Madrid club would have to pay Barcelona a £35m fee to finalize the move.

Simeone chose not to start the France international in any of their matches, instead spending it after the 60 minutes to avoid having to pay the full amount.

The charismatic Argentine boss claimed he was primarily a “club man” when questioned about the situation last month.

A deal has now been struck, however, with Atlético announcing that the French attacker has a contract until 2026, with a £21 million price agreed between the two clubs.

It is believed that Griezmann only had eyes for a return to Atletico from Barcelona, ​​the club where he started in 2014.

The attacker is the fourth highest scorer in Atletico Madrid’s history with 144 goals in all competitions.

Getty He was limited to substitute appearances due to a contact clause, which is now over

He was adamant that the situation between the two clubs needed to be resolved so that he could fully focus on next month’s World Cup.

Barcelona signed Griezmann from Atletico in 2019 for a staggering £107 million, but he has scored just 35 goals in all competitions.

The Catalan giants have taken a huge £86m loss on the player, but Barca will be happy to take his wages off their bill as their financial difficulties continue.